 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the editor
0 Comments

Letters to the editor

  • Updated
  • 0
Letters to the editor

Got an opinion or just want to point out something good or bad in our community? Send us a letter. Email to mplemmons@independenttribune.com or jstamey@independenttribune.com

What are Hudson, Burr and Tillis doing to protect voting rights?

Editor,

What are Richard Hudson, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis doing to support the right to vote for ALL of their constituents?

It has become clear that the laws we have now are not enough. Several states are trying to make the laws even more discriminatory. This is appalling, 60 years after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. fought for civil rights. Now is the time to provide broad access to vote by mail (as many states and other countries do, successfully, without fraud), extend early voting, and protect the fundamental American right to vote.

I will not sit idly by and watch the voting rights of minority Americans be destroyed. So, I ask honestly, and I expect an answer - what are our members of Congress doing to protect every American's right to vote? If the answer is nothing, I think they should reflect on what MLK would expect of them and whether he'd be satisfied with their answers.

Stacy Stover

Concord

Law protects against unexpected medical bills

Editor,

For millions of Americans who potentially face exorbitant medical bills, one of the best holiday gifts this season came on Jan. 1, when the No Surprises Act became law.

No one wants to be hit with an unexpected bill that can cost hundreds if not thousands of dollars, but unfortunately surprise medical bills affect 1 in 5 people who go to an emergency room or get surgery. Luckily, this new statute, which will protect patients from surprisingly large bills from out-of-network providers and is such a no-brainer that it even got rare bipartisan support in Congress when it passed last December and then-President Donald Trump signed it.

Now that this act has gone into effect, it’s crucial that all Americans know their rights under the Act to protect ourselves against future potential surprise bills. The government has an informative website, https://www.cms.gov/nosurprises, consumers can check out, and lots of public interest organizations such as my group, NCPIRG, have tip guides and other resources as well.

No one needs financial insult added to physical injury with a surprise medical bill. Learn your rights so that doesn’t happen to you.

Katie Craig

Raleigh

NC GOP has more Black leadership than any state

Editor,

The world has changed greatly since I was born in 1978. I used to hear folks say “it was a different world back then” and now I know what that means.

The divide along political lines in our country has never been sharper. Interestingly the monolithic voting of black Americans for democrats is also changing. North Carolina has more Black Americans in positions of leadership within the Republican Party than any other state and that number is growing almost daily.

Why you ask? Self-sufficiency, small government, low taxes and faith. Fairly simple in my opinion.

Addul Ali

Kannapolis

Leonard Pitts promotes racism

Editor,

To the Leonard Pitts of the world:

Leonards, I can only act white because I am white! Can you act other than Black because you are Black? Can you show your bigotry and racism any more than you do in your printed opinions? Probably not!

The reason bigotry and racism continues to exist as it does in today's world is because people as yourself, Blacks and whites, continue to rub it in everyone's faces. If you and people like you, blacks and whites, start coming from a different perspective attitudes will change.

People will be free, all people, blacks and all the other oppressed, Native Americans, Asian Americans, European Americans, Latin Americans, etc. You and people like you, blacks and whites, only exist because your power resides in keeping minorities oppressed and angry.

You and people like you, blacks and whites, don't want everyone to be totally free. Oppression exits because you want it so, otherwise you Leonards of the world have no value, no power.

Danny Singleton

Concord

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts