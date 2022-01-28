Letters to the editor

What are Hudson, Burr and Tillis doing to protect voting rights?
Editor,
What are Richard Hudson, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis doing to support the right to vote for ALL of their constituents?
It has become clear that the laws we have now are not enough. Several states are trying to make the laws even more discriminatory. This is appalling, 60 years after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. fought for civil rights. Now is the time to provide broad access to vote by mail (as many states and other countries do, successfully, without fraud), extend early voting, and protect the fundamental American right to vote.
I will not sit idly by and watch the voting rights of minority Americans be destroyed. So, I ask honestly, and I expect an answer - what are our members of Congress doing to protect every American's right to vote? If the answer is nothing, I think they should reflect on what MLK would expect of them and whether he'd be satisfied with their answers.
Stacy Stover
Concord
Law protects against unexpected medical bills
Editor,
For millions of Americans who potentially face exorbitant medical bills, one of the best holiday gifts this season came on Jan. 1, when the No Surprises Act became law.
No one wants to be hit with an unexpected bill that can cost hundreds if not thousands of dollars, but unfortunately surprise medical bills affect 1 in 5 people who go to an emergency room or get surgery. Luckily, this new statute, which will protect patients from surprisingly large bills from out-of-network providers and is such a no-brainer that it even got rare bipartisan support in Congress when it passed last December and then-President Donald Trump signed it.
Now that this act has gone into effect, it’s crucial that all Americans know their rights under the Act to protect ourselves against future potential surprise bills. The government has an informative website, https://www.cms.gov/nosurprises, consumers can check out, and lots of public interest organizations such as my group, NCPIRG, have tip guides and other resources as well.
No one needs financial insult added to physical injury with a surprise medical bill. Learn your rights so that doesn’t happen to you.
Katie Craig
Raleigh
NC GOP has more Black leadership than any state
Editor,
The world has changed greatly since I was born in 1978. I used to hear folks say “it was a different world back then” and now I know what that means.
The divide along political lines in our country has never been sharper. Interestingly the monolithic voting of black Americans for democrats is also changing. North Carolina has more Black Americans in positions of leadership within the Republican Party than any other state and that number is growing almost daily.
Why you ask? Self-sufficiency, small government, low taxes and faith. Fairly simple in my opinion.
Addul Ali
Kannapolis
Leonard Pitts promotes racism
Editor,
To the Leonard Pitts of the world:
Leonards, I can only act white because I am white! Can you act other than Black because you are Black? Can you show your bigotry and racism any more than you do in your printed opinions? Probably not!
The reason bigotry and racism continues to exist as it does in today's world is because people as yourself, Blacks and whites, continue to rub it in everyone's faces. If you and people like you, blacks and whites, start coming from a different perspective attitudes will change.
People will be free, all people, blacks and all the other oppressed, Native Americans, Asian Americans, European Americans, Latin Americans, etc. You and people like you, blacks and whites, only exist because your power resides in keeping minorities oppressed and angry.