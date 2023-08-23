STATESVILLE – In recognition of National Recovery Month, held every September according to NAADAC (The Association for Addiction Professionals), Horizon Church is hosting Recovery Soldiers Ministries Men’s Choir for a Sunday morning Concert & Testimonial Service at 316 Signal Hill Drive on Sept. 3, at 10 a.m.

Shane Nixon, executive director of Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell will also be on hand to give a short update on programs and resources available within our county to those struggling with addiction, as well as the family members and friends who offer support to those addicted. The concert is free and the public is invited. Anyone currently in need of, or already in recovery; and everyone giving ministry and support to those who are struggling are encouraged to come to this service. Immediately after the concert, Horizon Church will be providing a pot luck fellowship lunch for all who attend.

“It's undeniable that addiction is an increasing problem in our society” says Ricky Martin, Recovery Soldiers Ministries Men's Choir Director. He continues, “Many people are either wrestling with addiction themselves or have someone they love who is in active addiction. Sometimes they give up… but when they see us and hear our message that includes what we have been through, and have been delivered from through our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, it lets them know that no matter how bad the situation may be, there is still hope for redemption and a life free from addiction. As such, we at RSM are on a mission to spread the Word and do our part in stopping this epidemic.”

“When we invited RSM to bring their Men’s choir for a Sunday morning concert and testimonial service, we decided on September since that is National Recovery Month,” says Jason Bost, co-pastor at Horizon Church. He continues, “Drug addictions, or any addiction for that matter is a terrible thing to find yourself bound in. Getting the right help is essential in finding your way out. That’s one of the many reasons our motto here at Horizon has always been “a place for new beginnings”. Everyone deserves a new beginning, and that’s why we willingly support RSM and other ministries that give those caught in addictions a sure way out.”

Recovery Soldiers Ministries (RSM) is a 12-month, residential, faith-based recovery and discipleship program based in Elizabethton, TN. They teach the Word of God and biblical principles to help break the chains of addiction, while also offering licensed counseling, Christian recovery consulting and job-skill training. There are separate residential facilities for men & women 18 and older who have expressed the desire to change their lives through the power of Christ. The website for the ministry is www.recoverysoldiersministries.org and a short promotional video can be viewed at https://youtu.be/OYT0-p5aieI

Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell uses a coalition of local people from various sectors of the community (including law enforcement, education, faith based, etc.) to flatten the line of substance misuse in Iredell County. For more info visit www.daciredell.com .