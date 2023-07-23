“Have ye not read, that he which made them at the beginning made them male and female.” (Matthew 19:4)

A few years ago, I wrote a column on the fallacy of evolution. It certainly generated a lot of interest.

Frankly, I thought I would hear loud protests from those who believed the lie. And I did hear from a few. But the vast majority of comments I received came from Christians who were encouraged and edified by the information I provided.

We need to remember that evolution is not some harmless theory. It is a religious belief that by its own nature questions the credibility of Jesus, who said the creation of Adam was the “beginning”. As one writer put it: “Evolution and creation represent world views that are polar opposites and one of them is wrong! If evolution is true, only the strongest have a right to survive. Abortion, euthanasia, and genocide are all permissible.”

Many school systems now teach the theory of evolution in a science class. The irony of the evolution lie is that is has nothing to do with science. Science deals with theories that can be tested and observed. Evolution is a theory that cannot be tested and proven. Their “science” will never answer why meteorites are never found in supposedly old rocks or why the earth’s fossil record doesn’t contain billions of finds instead of just a handful. They teach that the solar system evolved. However, they cannot explain why three of its planets spin backward and at least six of its moons revolve in a different direction.

Don’t be ashamed if you fell for evolution. So did I. The good thing is that it’s comforting to know that some of our greatest Christian thinkers fell for it, too.

A friend brought me a copy of a letter he received from C.S. Lewis in 1966. He had asked Lewis to help him reconcile how evolution could occur in a world where there was no sin. Lewis acknowledged in an earlier book, Miracles, that “Human death, according to the Christians, is a result of human sin; man, as originally created, was immune from it”.

“Until I read your book, Miracles”, my friend wrote, “I had never had any difficulty in accepting the scientific theory of evolution as the real method of God’s creation. Then it suddenly occurred to me for the first time that I could see no possible way to reconcile evolution with this statement. Hasn’t death always been present in the evolutionary scheme of things?”

I was surprised that Lewis even wrote back and more surprised at what he said:

“Yes, I think death was always a part of the evolutionary scheme. But I don’t think man was fully part of it. I think that as an anthropoid organism (which had been evolved) the gift of rational soul descended from God and it became human. The story is not evolution but evolution plus something else.”

I’m glad I don’t have to read Genesis three or four times to understand what God is saying because I had to read what C.S. Lewis said several times before I finally understood enough of it to know that I disagreed with him. Isn’t it amazing how God — who is infinitely brighter than C.S. Lewis could have ever hoped to be — chooses to offer a simple, understandable explanation? I guess that’s why His book continues to outsell all of the books that C.S. Lewis ever sold!

Don’t be ashamed to believe the creation story. Be glad that you don’t have to be a scholar to understand it. All you really have to know is one of God’s basic rules of biblical math when it comes to understanding his Word: Don’t add to it or subtract from it. Just rightly divide it and trust him for the answer.