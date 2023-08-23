NASHVILLE - (Christian Newswire) The CSB Life Counsel Bible — a collaborative effort between Holman Bibles and New Growth Press., was recently released.

The project is unique in how it was designed to explore practical biblical wisdom on everyday topics, and it was also brought to life to assist readers in navigating today's complex cultural and mental health challenges.

Building on the consistent growth of the biblical counseling space, the project features an outstanding list of contributors. Articles were written by best-selling authors and Bible teachers such as Joni Eareckson Tada and Paul Tripp and experts in the biblical counseling community including Christian Counseling & Educational Foundation (CCEF) faculty members Edward Welch, Michael Emlet, and the late David Powlison as well as many other counselors. The Bible includes articles on topics as broad as grief, depression, anger, guilt, and shame, and as narrow as addiction, suicide, bipolar disorder, cutting, adoption, and chronic fatigue.

The CSB Life Counsel Bible explores and brings richness and depth to passages related to marriage, parenting, and hundreds of other day-to-day issues making it an excellent resource for not only pastors, counseling and ministry leaders, and youth leaders, but also couples, parents, and young adults.

"A simple survey of the publishing landscape will reveal that biblical counseling literature has seen a significant increase over the last several years," said Holman Bibles publisher Andy McLean. "This growth in content not only shows attentiveness to tangible felt needs that exist in the world, but also reflects the church's call to showcase how the gospel and biblical wisdom speak to personal and cultural challenges that we all face in life."

The CSB Life Counsel Bible features the highly readable and decidedly reliable text of the Christian Standard Bible® (CSB), known for capturing the Bible's original meaning without sacrificing clarity, making it easier for readers to engage with Scripture's life-transforming message and to share it with others.

Other features of the new Bible include:

• More than 150 full-length articles from respected biblical counselors and scholars

• Callout quotes placed near each article providing truth, hope and encouragement

• Over 100 studies focusing on keywords applicable to personal healing, growth, and counsel

• Book introductions including "Circumstances of Writing," "Structure," "Contribution to the Bible" and a special "Truth for Healing" section with an overview of key truths related to healing from each book of the Bible

• Wide margins for notetaking and journaling

• A robust page-end cross-reference system with over 25,000 cross-references connecting Scripture from Genesis to Revelation