WASHINGTON (Christian Newswire) — Pastor Pan Yongguang of the Mayflower Church and Dr. Bob Fu of China Aid Association attended an interfaith meeting on Capitol Hill. Prominent religious leaders from the Christian, Jewish, Muslim, and Buddhist faiths will address the dire state of religious freedom in Communist China.

The congressional interfaith roundtable hearing was hosted by Chairman of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party Mike Gallagher, R-WI.

Pastor Pan and 63 members of the Mayflower Church arrived in Dallas, Texas, in April after nearly four years of fleeing from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Thanks to the efforts of Bob Fu, elected officials, and government agencies, the Mayflower Church received humanitarian parole. The exiled Christians now reside in Tyler, Texas.

The Select Committee on the CCP investigates threats posed by the Communist Party as well as solutions to defend American interests. At the roundtable discussion, Pastor Pan will reflect on the severe persecution he and his church faced in China as well as their escape for religious freedom. Meanwhile, Dr. Fu will highlight cases concerning the recent trend of "fraud" charges against house church pastors.

Leaders of prominent religions reflected on the CCP's oppression of religious minorities. Speakers include Pastor Bob Roberts, the founding global pastor of Northwood Church; Imam Hajim, a Uyghur Imam living in the United States; Bhuchung Tsering of the International Campaign for Tibet; Pastor Corey Jackson, the strategic advisor for The China Partnership; Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council; and Father Kurt Klismet, president of the Trinitarian International Solidarity.

In addition, they were joined by Ambassador Sam Brownback, the former ambassador-at-large for International Religious Freedom, as well as United States Commission on International Religious Freedom commissioners.