Lifestyles briefs

Berry dean's list

ROME, GA – The Berry College Dean's List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.

Local students are: Lauren Chandler of Concord and Lauren Moulison of Mooresville.

Nationally recognized for academic excellence and as an outstanding educational value, Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,100 students. For more than a century, the college has offered an exceptional education that balances intellectual exploration, practical learning, and character development. Its 27,000-acre campus is the world's largest. Visit www.berry.edu.

Grief and stress relief class

Grief and stress are stored in our bodies. Through a sequence of stretching and breathing techniques, the Stretch and Breathe class will help loosen the emotional and physical tightness caused by grief or stressors. All movements can be done standing or sitting and are comfortable for all levels. The class is open to all bereaved families or anyone who is experiencing grief or stress.

This virtual class will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 4, from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. and will meet every Tuesday throughout the month of January. Space is limited. To register, please visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828.466.0466, ext. 3201.