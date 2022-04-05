Lifestyles briefs

Omicron Delta Kappa celebrates new members

LEXINGTON, VA – Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 342 new initiates from 11 universities during February 2022.

Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

From Elon University are Lilly Beaver of Concord, Rachel Curtis of Matthews, and Jacob Kisamore of Salisbury.

Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded in Lexington, Virginia, on December 3, 1914.

College & Career Day presented by Concord Optimist Clubs

College & Career Day will be held Saturday, April 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Logan Multipurpose Center, 184 Booker Drive Concord. The event is free.

The aim is to give students a positive start in their career search as well as provide valuable skills for future career searches. We aim to introduce students to alternative career paths. Optimist members aim to assist Middle School, High School students and their parents with college exploration options.

For information contact Teresa Hillie, President of Concord Logan Optimist Club, at thillie3@yahoo.com, Larry Rainey at juniorsandseniorstransitional@gmail.com, or Wilma Means, President HBCU Hero Optimist Club, at 704-777-1920 and/or wilmameans@aol.com.

You can also register online at www.uniquealternativesinc.org.

Scam prevention program offered

“Scams and Illegal Jams” is a program offered for the community, hosted by Cabarrus County Extension and Community Association (ECA) on Thursday, April 28.

The program will feature Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw and attorney Jazmin G. Caldwell, of Elder Law and Estate Planning Solutions of Concord. It will focus on timely and current scams in our area.

The program will be held at Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, Cabarrus Rooms. Doors open at 9 a.m. for registration, coffee, and pastries, and to view and shop the “Win Me Opportunities”! Program will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude with “Win Me Winners” and door prizes.

Please register in advance by calling NC Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County Center at 704-920-3310 weekdays. Please leave your name and a daytime contact phone number.