2020: Our wilderness year

As we popped the cork to toast the new decade, we anticipated that 2020 would be an exciting year, filled with interesting developments – some good and perhaps even rambunctious. Nobody could have predicted the four crises we would face.

We expected the elections would be the headliner for the year. State leaders had long lamented that our state had little voice in selecting presidential nominees, so they designated Primary Elections to be held March 3rd, instead of our traditional May date. In 2020 North Carolinians would vote for the President, but also a U.S. Senator, Congressional representatives, Governor and Council of State members, three Supreme Court Justices, five Court of Appeals judges, 170 legislators and a host of local officials. As it turned out North Carolina’s voice wasn’t significant in naming the presidential nominees, but our state was in play and it wasn’t until December that all races were decided. But the rancor and ugliness were exacerbated by huge advertising expenditures that underscored the hyper-partisanship, distrust and division within the state - feelings still evident at year’s end.