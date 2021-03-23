 Skip to main content
Black History Month continues beyond February with panel discussion
KAA-MaCC honors its celebratory theme, “Restoring our History to Harvest our Legacy” as presented in the Virtual Education Series, "Three Voices Speak: Reflections on Education, Race and Progress" (Part 2).

Dr. Larry B. Johnson, Moderator and KAA-MaCC Board Member, will join panelists - Dr. Vergel L. Lattimore, President of Hood Theological Seminary; Dr. Sheila M. Quintana, Retired High School Principal from Vallejo, California; and Dr. Kerry L. Haynie, Associate Professor of Political Science and African and African American Studies - for a Live Webinar to learn how their experiences and observations reflect the way African Americans have thrived since the struggle continues.

Registration in advance for this webinar is encouraged to received Zoom login and passcode. The webinar will be held on Thursday, March 25, at 7 p.m. via the following link (https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RCSZ7s4iQSWhcb6ILZ4jkQ). After registering, a confirmation email will be sent to you with information to join the webinar.

