Cabarrus 4-Hers attend Citizenship North Carolina Focus

A delegation of Cabarrus County 4-H members attended 4-H Citizenship North Carolina Focus, which was held virtually this year. The Cabarrus County delegation attended with more than 200 youth and adults representing 56 4-H programs across the state.
Delegates participated in facilitated discussions and activities related to the importance of advocacy, local government, state government, and action planning. Emily Pennell, Ana McAuley, Natalie Spears, Rachel Wilson, Leah Atkins-Bostic, Emma Hogle, Kayla Anderson, and Tisha Abdul represented Cabarrus County at the June 15-17 conference.
Through various conference sessions and facilitated discussions, delegates learned from leaders across the state and from other conference attendees.
4-H Citizenship North Carolina Focus is sponsored by NC Electric Cooperatives. 4-H is North Carolina’s largest youth development organization, equipping more than 262,200 young people each year with the skills to succeed and improve the world around them.
4-H programs and camps encourage young people to “learn by doing,” helping them to develop into active, contributing citizens. NC State Extension and the Cooperative Extension Program at N.C. A&T State University coordinate 4-H programs statewide
NC State Extension is the local and statewide outreach provider of North Carolina’s preeminent research enterprise – NC State University.
NC State Extension translates research-based knowledge in the areas of agriculture, food and nutrition, and 4-H youth development into everyday solutions that create economic, intellectual and societal prosperity for North Carolina.
For more information on this event or other 4-H programs, please contact Tracy LeCompte, 4-H Agent in Cabarrus County at 704-920-3310.
