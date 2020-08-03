You have permission to edit this article.
Cabarrus 4-Hers attend NC 4-H Congress
  Updated
4-H symbol

A delegation of Cabarrus County 4-H members attended NC 4-H Congress, which was held virtually this year. Ciela Crane of Artistic Expression 4-H Club, Kimberly Lisk of Harrisburg Art Chasers 4-H Club, Emily Pennell, Adam Wilson, Matthew Pennell and Rachel Wilson, all of Flowe Store 4-H Club represented Cabarrus County at NC 4-H Congress.

This year’s 4-H Congress, held July 20-23, attracted more than 300 youth and adults representing 4-H programs across the state. Conference delegates participated in general sessions, learned together in workshops, recognized award winners and elected State 4-H Officers for the upcoming year.

Adam Wilson was celebrated as a 2020 graduate of Hickory Ridge High School while Emily Pennell was recognized as a 2020 graduate of Central Cabarrus High School. Emily is aging out of 4-H this year after a long career in Cabarrus 4-H including NC 4-H Honor Club, Cabarrus Senior 4-H’er of the Year and National 4-H Congress delegate. As current County 4-H Council President, Ciela Crane served as the Cabarrus County voting delegate.

Emily Pennell, daughter of Kevin and Laura Pennell, completed her role as South Central District’s 4-H Council President. New officers were installed as part of the Clover Candlelight Ceremony ending Emily’s term. Cabarrus County 4-H is proud of Emily’s hard work and service to the district officer team.

4-H is North Carolina’s largest youth development organization, equipping more than 262,200 young people each year with the skills to succeed and improve the world around them. 4-H programs and camps encourage young people to “learn by doing,” helping them to develop into active, contributing citizens. NC State Extension and the Cooperative Extension Program at N.C. A&T State University coordinate 4-H programs statewide.

