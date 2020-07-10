Cannon Foundation provides grant to children’s home

The Cannon Foundation, located in Concord, has awarded a $100,000 grant to Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina for the completion of the staff housing village.
“Direct care staff are our most valuable and essential residential team members,” said B&GH President Gary Faircloth. “The construction of these modest new duplexes will dramatically improve the living conditions for our residential counselors by providing ‘off-duty’ living spaces.”
Most residential counselors at B&GH work for 7 days straight. They live with 6 to 8 youth in a high stress environment, providing trauma focused care 24 hours per day.
“Like everyone, our residential counselors need an emotionally and physically safe place they can call ‘home’ when they are off-duty,” said Faircloth. “Several of our current counselors live as far away as Salisbury or Raleigh, a 2 to 3 hour drive one way each week. In addition, having more staff located close to campus would allow a better response to staff sickness or support of special events requiring more staff.”
Residential staff retention has been a priority for the organization over the past few years according to Faircloth.
“Over the last two years our direct care turnover has been over 40 percent per year, “ said Faircloth. “Our young people come to us having experienced many painful traumas and transitions in their lives. Staff changes can trigger negative emotions and setbacks that delay the healing process. Our children crave stability, but with significant turnover in direct care staff, stability is difficult to provide. These homes will become part of the benefits packages for new employees plus increase availability of immediate crisis support team members.”
The Cannon Foundation grant provides the necessary funds to complete the project, including improving drainage, installing water and sewer, landscaping and furnishing the duplexes.
“Without the Cannon Foundation, we would not have been able to complete this project without significant delays,” said Development Director Mike Garrell. “This project will have a positive impact on our direct-care staff, and, most importantly, the lives of our children.”
The Cannon Foundation funds close the gap between the funds provided through the For the Love of Kids capital campaign concluded in the fall of 2018 and the construction cost increase following construction delays.
The first of three units is complete with construction continuing on the second and third units. A dedication ceremony is planned once the village is complete.
The Cannon Foundation was established in 1943 by Charles A. Cannon, President and CEO of Cannon Mills Company. The Foundation provided 169 grants nearly $10.7 million during the last fiscal year. More information can be found at cannonfoundation.org.
