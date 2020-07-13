Cedarville spring dean's list
Cedarville spring dean's list

Do you have information about a local student's achievement, scholarships earned or available or information about higher education? Send to jstamey@independenttribune.com From Pixabay.com

CEDARVILLE, Ohio – Cedarville University recently released the spring 2020 Dean's List. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Area students are Caitlyn Clontz of Concord and Heather Martin of Charlotte.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,380 undergraduate, graduate and online students in more than 150 areas of study.

