Celebrating Georgia Carter
Celebrating Georgia Carter

Georgia Carter

Georgia Helen Carter of Ridgewood, N.J., celebrated her 10th birthday on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Her birthday began with a surprise birthday video compiled of videos from all her family and friends and ended that evening with a Zoom party from her home which was decorated with a rainbow theme.

Georgia also celebrated with a weekend of skiing and snow tubing with her family at Blue Mountain Resort in the Pocono Mountains at Palmerton, Pennsylvania. Georgia is the daughter of Chad and Jaclyn Carter, Ridgewood, N.J. and has a younger brother, Conroy. Her grandparents are Ed and Bobbie Carter of Kannapolis and Tom and Cathy Conroy of Franklinville, N.J.

She is the great-granddaughter of Thomas and Margaret Conroy of Winter Haven, Fla., the late George and Helen Gardner of Hopelawn, N.J., the late Marvin Childers of Concord, the late Georgia Henry Efird of Kannapolis, and the late Arthur and Helen Carter of Mt Pleasant.

