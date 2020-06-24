Children's Day celebration at Price Memorial
View Comments

Children's Day celebration at Price Memorial

Only $3 for 13 weeks

Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church will hold their annual Children’s Day Celebration, virtually at 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Each youth and child will be recognized for committing Psalms 100 and Psalms 121 to memory and will be recognized for their progress and attendance at church and school. Chance Barringer, young adult member of the church and a student at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Ga., will deliver the sermonette.

At noon, a graduation parade will be held at Price Memorial honoring Ms. Cambryen Barringer, who recently graduated from Northwest Cabarrus High School and plans to attend Hampton University in Hampton, Va.

View Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the Week Penelope
Lifestyles

Pet of the Week Penelope

Meet Penelope...She is a Beautiful yellow lab, who is super sweet and loving. She loves to play and cuddle. She does have an old injury that w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics