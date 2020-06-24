Children's Day celebration at Price Memorial

Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church will hold their annual Children’s Day Celebration, virtually at 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Each youth and child will be recognized for committing Psalms 100 and Psalms 121 to memory and will be recognized for their progress and attendance at church and school. Chance Barringer, young adult member of the church and a student at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Ga., will deliver the sermonette.
At noon, a graduation parade will be held at Price Memorial honoring Ms. Cambryen Barringer, who recently graduated from Northwest Cabarrus High School and plans to attend Hampton University in Hampton, Va.