Club news: ‘Have a positive attitude’ the theme

Goldmine Toastmaster’s Club #241 held their online meeting on Aug. 29. Cindy Alcombright served as our Toastmaster where our theme was “Have a Positive Attitude”.

Jay Morgado opened our meeting with our Thought of the Day as, “Who do you want to vote for President? Vote for who will do the best job.” Samuel Mullis served as our Joke Master.

Our “Ah” Counter was Carol Mather. She counted how many times filler words were used throughout the meeting. Nicole Augustine served as our Grammarian. She used her virtual background to showcase our Word of the Day. She was tasked to count how many times our word of the day was used and disclosed interesting uses of the English language.

Our “Word of the Day” was flabbergast. It is a verb used to describe something that overwhelms with shock, surprise, or wonder; dumbfound. Brenda Stowe was tasked with making sure we were on schedule by serving as our timer. She utilized the green, yellow, and red virtual background to notify our participants of their speaking limits. Our ballot counter was Marcus Singleton.