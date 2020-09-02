Club news: ‘Have a positive attitude’ the theme

Goldmine Toastmaster’s Club #241 held their online meeting on Aug. 29. Cindy Alcombright served as our Toastmaster where our theme was “Have a Positive Attitude”.
Jay Morgado opened our meeting with our Thought of the Day as, “Who do you want to vote for President? Vote for who will do the best job.” Samuel Mullis served as our Joke Master.
Our “Ah” Counter was Carol Mather. She counted how many times filler words were used throughout the meeting. Nicole Augustine served as our Grammarian. She used her virtual background to showcase our Word of the Day. She was tasked to count how many times our word of the day was used and disclosed interesting uses of the English language.
Our “Word of the Day” was flabbergast. It is a verb used to describe something that overwhelms with shock, surprise, or wonder; dumbfound. Brenda Stowe was tasked with making sure we were on schedule by serving as our timer. She utilized the green, yellow, and red virtual background to notify our participants of their speaking limits. Our ballot counter was Marcus Singleton.
Sonny Tolbert helped enhance our extemporaneous speaking by serving as our Table Topics Master. Our guests, Shawn Gantkowski, Fabbiana Gutierrez, and Donna Marie volunteered to participate in this portion of our meeting. Sonny tasked Sharon Semidey, Marcus Singleton, and Sam Mullis to participate as well. They were tasked to speak on funny situations where things do not go as planned for a particular holiday.
For our prepared speaking segment of the meeting, Jagi Natarajan spoke on “My Super Hero”. The explained the benefits of having trees and why they are important to human beings. He encouraged us to look at ways to help with our carbon footprint.
After a 10 minute break, Cindy called on Sharon to lead the Feedback portion of the meeting. Caroline Starnes presented areas of improvement as well as point out areas where our speaker excelled. She also commented that his speech will have her plant a tree in her yard. No one was awarded the “Ah Stick” during our meeting.
Marcus presented our Awards to the following: Best Table Topic Speaker: Sharon Semidey; Best Speaker: Jagi Natarajan; Best Evaluator: Caroline Starnes.
Please join us for at our next virtual meeting using Zoom. The meetings begin every Saturday at 8:30 a.m. sharp and end by 10 a.m. Our goal is to provide an opportunity for each person to speak within the group. To get the link to join this Saturday, please visit our website, www.goldminetoastmasters.com or search for our club on Eventbrite for more information.
