CLUB NEWS: October festivities discussed

Goldmine Toastmaster’s Club No. 241 held its online meeting Oct. 10. Jim Lyles served as Toastmaster.

Our theme of the meeting was “October Festivities.” He used the time to explain events held in the month of October. Al Minter opened our meeting with our Thought of the Day and led us with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Sam Mullis served as our Joke Master. Sharon Semidey served as our “Ah” Counter. She tracked how many times filler words were used throughout the meeting. Gayle Pum served as our Grammarian; she was tasked with counting how many times our word of the day was used and disclosing interesting uses of the English language.

Our Word of the Day was “jovial.” It is used as an adjective to characterize something that is good-humored cheerfulness and friendliness. Jagi Natarajan was tasked with making sure we were on schedule by serving as our timer. He utilized technology to show the green, yellow and red virtual background to notify our participants of their speaking limits. Sam also served as our ballot counter.