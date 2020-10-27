CLUB NEWS: October festivities discussed

Goldmine Toastmaster’s Club No. 241 held its online meeting Oct. 10. Jim Lyles served as Toastmaster.
Our theme of the meeting was “October Festivities.” He used the time to explain events held in the month of October. Al Minter opened our meeting with our Thought of the Day and led us with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Sam Mullis served as our Joke Master. Sharon Semidey served as our “Ah” Counter. She tracked how many times filler words were used throughout the meeting. Gayle Pum served as our Grammarian; she was tasked with counting how many times our word of the day was used and disclosing interesting uses of the English language.
Our Word of the Day was “jovial.” It is used as an adjective to characterize something that is good-humored cheerfulness and friendliness. Jagi Natarajan was tasked with making sure we were on schedule by serving as our timer. He utilized technology to show the green, yellow and red virtual background to notify our participants of their speaking limits. Sam also served as our ballot counter.
Nicole Augustine helped enhance our extemporaneous speaking by serving as our Table Topics Master. Al Minter discussed his favorite season of the year. Gayle Pum informed us of what a snapshot of her life would look like. Sharon had to describe her future in three words. Our guest, Donna McMillan, was tasked to share what makes her smile. Sam Mullis concluded our Table Topics section with an update on what has been on his mind most lately.
For our prepared speaking segment of the meeting, Harita Dabbiru talked about “The Role Audio and Visual Affects in our Life.” Her speech explained how we interpret things, and how what we see and hear affects our decisions.
After a 10-minute break, Jim called on Brenda Stowe to lead the feedback portion of the meeting. Marcus Singleton presented areas of improvement for our speakers as well as pointed out areas where Harita excelled. Harita was awarded the “Ah Stick” during our meeting.
Sam presented our awards to the following: Best table topic speaker: Sharon Semidey; best speaker: Harita Dabbiru; and best evaluator: Marcus Singleton.
Join us for at our next virtual meeting using Zoom. The meetings begin every Saturday at 8:30 a.m. sharp and end by 10 a.m. Our goal is to provide an opportunity for each person to speak within the group. To get the link to join this Saturday, visit our website at www.goldminetoastmasters.com or search for our club on Eventbrite for more information.
Please note that we will not have a virtual meeting Saturday, Nov. 7. Instead, we will have our annual Goldmine Tall Tales competition at Bakers Creek Park in Kannapolis.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!