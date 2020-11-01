CLUB NEWS: 'Pathways' the theme for Toastmasters

Goldmine Toastmaster’s Club No. 241 held its online meeting Oct. 17. Nicole Augustine served as our Toastmaster. Our theme of the meeting was “Pathways.” She used the time to explain how Toastmaster’s Pathways program can help us on our journey to be better speakers and leaders.
Gayle Pum opened our meeting with our Thought of the Day: “Great people do things before they’re ready.” Marcus Singleton served as our Joke Master. Sharon Semidey served as our “Ah” Counter. She tracked how many times filler words were used throughout the meeting. Harita Dabbiru served as our Grammarian and was tasked to count how many times our word of the day was used and disclosed interesting uses of the English language.
Our Word of the Day was “accomplishment.” When used as noun, it means something that is successful or that is achieved after a lot of work or effort. Jagi Natarajan was tasked with making sure we were on schedule by serving as our timer. He utilized technology to show the green, yellow and red virtual background to notify our participants of their speaking limits. Brenda Stowe served as our ballot counter.
Brenda Stowe also helped enhance our extemporaneous speaking by serving as our Table Topics Master. Harita provided advice she would give to her 15-year-old self. Our guest, Ricky Bajaj, had to finish this statement: “Real or imagined, I have a confession to make.” Marcus Singleton shared the advice he would give his 22-year-old self.
For our prepared speaking segment of the meeting, Al Minter talked about “United States of America?” His speech explained how history repeats itself and what we can learn from it. He questioned how we can truly be united as a country. Jim Lyles presented “Positive Thinking,” where he discussed how positive thinking can make things better for your health. He said that 80% of our thoughts are negative and why we should change them.
After a 10-minute break, Brenda called on Marcus Singleton to lead the feedback portion of the meeting. Sharon Semidey and Prasanth Ponnamthodiyil presented areas of improvement for our speakers as well as pointed out areas where they excelled. Marcus was awarded the “Ah stick” during the meeting.
Sam presented our awards to the following: Best Table Topic Speaker: Marcus Singleton; Best Speaker: Al Minter; and Best Evaluator: Prasanth Ponnamthodiyil.
Join us for our next virtual meeting using Zoom. The meetings begin every Saturday at 8:30 a.m. sharp and end by 10 a.m. Our goal is to provide an opportunity for each person to speak within the group. To get the link to join this Saturday, visit www.goldminetoastmasters.com or search for the club on Eventbrite for more information.
Please note that we will not have a virtual meeting on Saturday, Nov. 7. Instead, we will have our annual Goldmine Tall Tales competition at Bakers Creek Park in Kannapolis.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!