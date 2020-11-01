CLUB NEWS: 'Pathways' the theme for Toastmasters

Goldmine Toastmaster’s Club No. 241 held its online meeting Oct. 17. Nicole Augustine served as our Toastmaster. Our theme of the meeting was “Pathways.” She used the time to explain how Toastmaster’s Pathways program can help us on our journey to be better speakers and leaders.

Gayle Pum opened our meeting with our Thought of the Day: “Great people do things before they’re ready.” Marcus Singleton served as our Joke Master. Sharon Semidey served as our “Ah” Counter. She tracked how many times filler words were used throughout the meeting. Harita Dabbiru served as our Grammarian and was tasked to count how many times our word of the day was used and disclosed interesting uses of the English language.

Our Word of the Day was “accomplishment.” When used as noun, it means something that is successful or that is achieved after a lot of work or effort. Jagi Natarajan was tasked with making sure we were on schedule by serving as our timer. He utilized technology to show the green, yellow and red virtual background to notify our participants of their speaking limits. Brenda Stowe served as our ballot counter.