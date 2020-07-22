CLUB NEWS: Toastmasters hold online open house

Goldmine Toastmaster’s Club #241 held their online Open House meeting on July 11. Brenda Stowe served as our Toastmaster where the theme was “How to be Toastmaster of a meeting”.
Sharon Semidey opened our meeting with a Thought of the Day with a quote from Dhar Mann: "Stop focusing on the past because you can’t go back and change the beginning. But if you focus on the present, then you can change the ending.” She also served as our Joke Master. Our “Ah” Counter was Al Minter. He counted how many times filler words and interesting uses of the English language were used throughout the meeting. Marcus Singleton served as our Grammarian where he counted how many times our word of the day was used.
Our “Word of the Day” was jury-rig. When used as a noun, it means a makeshift arrangement of machinery or the like. When used as a transitive verb, it means to assemble quickly or from whatever is at hand for temporary use. Used in a sentence, “We jury-rigged a fore-topmast after the storm had snapped ours off.” Jim Lyles was tasked with making sure we were on schedule by serving as our timer. He utilized green, yellow, and red background screens to notify each speaker of their time limits. Caroline Starnes, our newest member, served as our ballot counter.
Cindy Alcombright helped enhance our extemporaneous speaking by serving as our Table Topics Master. She jury-rigged topics for our speakers to talk about. Nicole Augustine was tasked to tell us how Toastmaster enhanced her life. Sam Mullis had to talk about how he manages his time given he has 168 hours in a week. Jagi Natarajan explained his biggest goal in life.
For our prepared speaking segment of the meeting, we had one of our newest members, Martin Mengarelli deliver his first speech. It was titled, “Icebreaker.” In this speech, we learned about his travels, his family, his dogs, as well as his outlook on life.
After a 10-minute break, Brenda called on Irene Nelson to lead the Feedback portion of the meeting. Nicole Augustine presented areas of improvement as well as point out areas he excelled in giving his first speech. Irene provided feedback and tips to the group can use to improve. Marcus provided information as to how many times the Word of the Day was used as well as interesting uses of the English language. Al awarded the “Ah” stick to Marcus Singleton.
At the end of the meeting, Caroline presented our Awards to the following: Best Table Topic Speaker: Jagi Natarajan.
Please join us for at our next virtual meeting using Zoom. The meetings begin every Saturday at 8:30 a.m. sharp and end by 10 a.m. Our goal is to provide an opportunity for each person to speak within the group. To get the link to join this Saturday, please visit our website, www.goldminetoastmasters.com or search for our club on Eventbrite for more information.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!