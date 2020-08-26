CLUB NEWS: Toastmasters talk about Women’s Equality Day

Goldmine Toastmaster’s Club #241 held their online meeting on Aug. 22. Brenda Stowe served as our Toastmaster where our theme was “Women’s Equality Day”.
Samuel Mullis opened our meeting with a quote for Randy Armstrong as our Thought of the Day, “Worry does not take away tomorrow’s trouble. It takes away today’s peace.” Marcus Singleton served as our Joke Master. We welcomed back our “Ah” Counter, Caroline Starnes. She counted how many times filler words were used throughout the meeting. Cindy Alcombright returned from her hiatus by serving as our Grammarian. She counted how many times our word of the day was used and offered interesting uses of the English language.
Our “Word of the Day” was amiable. When used as an adjective, it describes someone or something that is friendly, sociable, having a good-natured personality. Jagi Natarajan was tasked with making sure we were on schedule by serving as our timer. He utilized the green, yellow, and red virtual background to notify our participants of their speaking limits. Our ballot counter was Carol Mather.
Nicole Augustine helped enhance our extemporaneous speaking by serving as our Table Topics Master. Our guest, Shawn Gantkowski, volunteered to participate in this portion of our meeting. In keeping with the Women’s Equality theme, Nicole asked topics around that subject. Caroline explained who the most influential woman in her life. Marcus answered what he respects the most about women. Shawn told us the woman in history he’d like to meet. Jagi explained the last time he tried something new.
For our prepared speaking segment of the meeting, Jay Morgado’s speech “About the Body” provided a visual interpretation of different forms of communication using your face and hands. Irene Nelson provided a visionary tale on “Blind Bartimaeus” as part of her storytelling project.
After a 10 minute break, Brenda called on Carol to lead the Feedback portion of the meeting. Sam and Sharon presented areas of improvement as well as point out areas where our speakers excelled as well as offer areas of improvement. Caroline awarded the “Ah” stick to Jay and Carol.
At the end of the meeting, Carol presented our Awards to the following: Best Table Topic Speaker: Marcus Singleton; Best Speaker: Irene Nelson; Best Evaluator: Sharon Semidey.
Special Announcement: We are having a virtual Humorous Speech and Evaluation Contest Sept. 5th.
