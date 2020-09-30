CLUB NEWS: ‘Turning Obstacles into Opportunities’

Goldmine Toastmaster’s Club #241 held their online meeting on Sept. 19. Martin Mengarelli served as our Toastmaster. This was his first time serving in this role where he chose the theme, “Turning Obstacles into Opportunities.”

Gayle Pum opened our meeting with our Thought of the Day with a quote from Shunryu Suzuki, “In the beginner’s mind, there are many possibilities. In the expert’s mind, there are few.” Jagi Natarajan served as our Joke Master. Our “Ah” Counter was Jim Lyle. He counted how many times filler words were used throughout the meeting. Sonny Tolbert served as our Grammarian where he was tasked to count how many times our word of the day was used and disclosed interesting uses of the English language.

Our “Word of the Day” was purported. It is used as an adjective to describe something that is appearing or stated to be true, though not necessarily so. Brenda Stowe was tasked with making sure we were on schedule by serving as our timer. She utilized the green, yellow, and red virtual background to notify our participants of their speaking limits. Jagi also served as our ballot counter.

Brenda helped enhance our extemporaneous speaking by serving as our Table Topics Master. Our guests, Shawn Gantkowski, Donna McMilan, and Noelline volunteered to serve in this speaking portion of our meeting.