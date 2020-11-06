CLUB NEWS:Young At Heart to meet

Independent Tribune columnist Bobbie Cannon Motley will be speaking to the Young At Heart Seniors' Group on Monday, Nov. 9, at 11:30 a.m. at New Gilead Church, 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road.
The group usually shares casserole dinners, but to be wary of the COVID crisis, the group is asking people to bring a sack lunch and sit properly distanced from one another.
Bobbie writes the Life at Oaklawn, which appears in the Wednesday Independent Tribune
