CLUB NEWS:Young At Heart to meet

Independent Tribune columnist Bobbie Cannon Motley will be speaking to the Young At Heart Seniors' Group on Monday, Nov. 9, at 11:30 a.m. at New Gilead Church, 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road.

The group usually shares casserole dinners, but to be wary of the COVID crisis, the group is asking people to bring a sack lunch and sit properly distanced from one another.

Bobbie writes the Life at Oaklawn, which appears in the Wednesday Independent Tribune