 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CLUB NEWS:Young At Heart to meet
View Comments

CLUB NEWS:Young At Heart to meet

Club news

Do you have news and information to share with our readers from your nonprofit or community organization? Send it to jstamey@independenttribune.com.

 From Pixabay.com

Independent Tribune columnist Bobbie Cannon Motley will be speaking to the Young At Heart Seniors' Group on Monday, Nov. 9, at 11:30 a.m. at New Gilead Church, 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road.

The group usually shares casserole dinners, but to be wary of the COVID crisis, the group is asking people to bring a sack lunch and sit properly distanced from one another.

Bobbie Cannon Motley

Bobbie Cannon Motley

Bobbie writes the Life at Oaklawn, which appears in the Wednesday Independent Tribune

View Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

See how a mask affects how a cough travels

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts