COLUMN: A nurse and his exceptional care

I was a patient in a hospital. The day nurses were oblivious to me. For example, when I asked for information pertaining to my medication, a nurse yelled at me, "Google it on your mobile phone!" That was before I met Riley, a youthful, male nurse.

At 7 p.m., that Saturday evening, Riley made his nursing rounds, and introduced himself to me. After he spoke with my surgeon, he discussed my treatment plan with me. Riley handed me information in a folder about my medication. This nurse's tall, striking build and handsome face, were second to his genuine concern for me.

I was experiencing a great deal of pain. Noticing my anguish, Riley quickly pulled over a chair, sat down, and reached for my hand. Compassion radiated from his facial expression. Riley assured me that I would eventually feel better.

I left the hospital the next evening. Riley was not scheduled to be working on my particular hospital wing. I was disappointed that I could not say good-bye to him. Instead, I mailed a greeting card to Riley, to the hospital, for Nurse's Day. It was accompanied by a note that highlighted my gratitude for his exceptional medical care.

No one relishes going to the hospital. Everyone appreciates kindness. I will always remember that Saturday evening that my nurse, Riley, was by my side.

Robyn writes about everyday people, who have touched her in amazing ways. She enjoys time with her family, friends, and pets.