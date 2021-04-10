COLUMN: Determined to break the school's fitness record

As a 6th grader, I was ambitious to achieve the Presidential Fitness Award. At that time I was 5'2 ,had long, flowing hair, and weighed 91 pounds.

To complete the requirements of this award, a student must excel at physical fitness events.

Some of these categories included the 50-yard dash, the softball throw, the standing broad jump, and others.

The most challenging event to me, was holding on to a thick, metal, permanent bar, with my head held high above it. This event is called the Flexed-Arm Hang. This activity tested the strength in my upper arms. To be honest, it also tested my patience.

Nine years, prior, a girl my age, had set the record for the Flexed-Arm Hang for 40 seconds. I was determined to significantly beat that record.

I spent evenings and weekends on nearby playgrounds, training with my Dad. We practiced all events, especially the "using my arms to hang my head above the bar" event.

One late afternoon, at the school's playground, I managed to stay above the bar for only 30 seconds. I became distraught. My Dad's valuable advice was, "Robyn, forget about how uncomfortable your arms are. Distract yourself. Think about your favorite prime time comedy show." This suggestion worked!