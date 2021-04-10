COLUMN: Determined to break the school's fitness record

As a 6th grader, I was ambitious to achieve the Presidential Fitness Award. At that time I was 5'2 ,had long, flowing hair, and weighed 91 pounds.
To complete the requirements of this award, a student must excel at physical fitness events.
Some of these categories included the 50-yard dash, the softball throw, the standing broad jump, and others.
The most challenging event to me, was holding on to a thick, metal, permanent bar, with my head held high above it. This event is called the Flexed-Arm Hang. This activity tested the strength in my upper arms. To be honest, it also tested my patience.
Nine years, prior, a girl my age, had set the record for the Flexed-Arm Hang for 40 seconds. I was determined to significantly beat that record.
I spent evenings and weekends on nearby playgrounds, training with my Dad. We practiced all events, especially the "using my arms to hang my head above the bar" event.
One late afternoon, at the school's playground, I managed to stay above the bar for only 30 seconds. I became distraught. My Dad's valuable advice was, "Robyn, forget about how uncomfortable your arms are. Distract yourself. Think about your favorite prime time comedy show." This suggestion worked!
The next time that I hung my head above the bar and seconds later, began to feel as though my arms were losing momentum, I envisioned myself driving in a vintage pastel Thunderbird, with my favorite television characters. These characters were Richie, Potsy, and Chachi from ABC's "Happy Days.'' This comedy, which aired on Tuesday evenings, depicted teen-agers enjoying the 1950s dating scene. It was my favorite program. It was my favorite way to escape in my mind, while keeping my head above the bar.
While the younger, neighborhood children watched, I started averaging hanging with my head above the bar, at 58 seconds, according to my Dad's stopwatch.
The day of this event arrived faster than the regional train that passed by our town, in the early morning.
At the scheduled event, I was third in line. When it was my turn, I walked up to the bar and ascended it, with my arms in place, and my head held high above it. I was confident. I stayed up there, comfortably. When my arms began to grow weak, the gym teacher told me that I had just broken the school record at ONE MINUTE AND 5 SECONDS. My peers started cheering, and a boy that I liked patted me on my upper back. It took me a few minutes to realize that not only did I break the record, but I broke it by a large margin.
I waited until supper, to share my news with Dad. When I did, Dad's smile highlighted how proud he was of me. More importantly, I was proud of my own dedicated effort.
Yes later, that spring, I was a recipient of the Presidential Fitness Award, which was a big deal at my school. I received a certificate signed by President Jimmy Carter. A photographer from a local newspaper took a picture of me, and ran it in the newspaper, a couple of days later.
Reflecting on this accomplishment now, breaking the school record was not just about me.
It was about a father who helped his daughter to accomplish her important goal.
It was also about, possibly, being a role model, to the younger kids, the ones who were always there, to cheer me on.
Robyn writes about everyday people who have touched her in amazing ways. She enjoys time with her family, friends and pets.