COLUMN: Don't let Cam’s style fool you

Sometimes football fans refer to the former NFL Panthers quarterback, Cam Newton, as being "flashy," or "arrogant."
There is nothing flashy about a quarterback leading his Carolina Panthers team to the Super Bowl in 2016.
Consider that it takes hours of preparation for the next game, teamwork, fitness dedication and personal sacrifice.
I feel that Cam is nothing short of "sensational." Despite his 6-foot-5-inch stature, the quarterback is an athlete, and a good human being.
People have poked fun at Cam's custom-made hats and other wardrobe choices, including his multi-colored football shoes. But do those fans ever consider his work ethic and participation in charity work, mainly for underprivileged youth?
During the quarterback's 2019 Thanksgiving Jam, he fed thousands of people in North Carolina's communities.
It was unfortunate that multiple injuries put Cam on the injured reserve list during the 2019 football season.
In a final analysis, Cam is Cam. Whether he is a New England Patriot or a Carolina Panther, I feel that he will wear his New England Patriot jersey with dignity and pride.
Cam currently appears to be injury-free and well-accepted as a team leader in New England.
Cam is not an egocentric individual. We should account for his contributions during his time as a Carolina Panther.
Robyn Lynne Benjamin is a freelance writer and photographer. She has enjoyed working with children and college students.
