COLUMN: Don't let Cam’s style fool you

Sometimes football fans refer to the former NFL Panthers quarterback, Cam Newton, as being "flashy," or "arrogant."

There is nothing flashy about a quarterback leading his Carolina Panthers team to the Super Bowl in 2016.

Consider that it takes hours of preparation for the next game, teamwork, fitness dedication and personal sacrifice.

I feel that Cam is nothing short of "sensational." Despite his 6-foot-5-inch stature, the quarterback is an athlete, and a good human being.

People have poked fun at Cam's custom-made hats and other wardrobe choices, including his multi-colored football shoes. But do those fans ever consider his work ethic and participation in charity work, mainly for underprivileged youth?

During the quarterback's 2019 Thanksgiving Jam, he fed thousands of people in North Carolina's communities.

It was unfortunate that multiple injuries put Cam on the injured reserve list during the 2019 football season.