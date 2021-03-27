COLUMN: Friendliness goes a long way

When I traveled to Carmen del Playa, Mexico, to me, it was a disaster. Until I met a charming man.
I was ecstatic, when my parents invited me to go with them to Mexico, for a week.
I envisioned myself lounging on a lounge chair, sipping a margarita, as my hair blew in the wind, to the beat of Latin music.
Instead, I occupied a hotel room with walls painted in dark brown, with only one window. My view was not the ocean. It was of construction and dirt.
Pampered tourists sat around the pool and bragged about their past career accomplishments. They quickly disappeared when the early afternoon bingo game was announced.
My emotions were as dismal as the hotel's brown walls.
Finally, Wednesday evening, my Dad announced that we would be dining at an upscale restaurant. I opened the closet door, to decide which sundress would be going out on the town.
Once we arrived at the venue, the Maitre D' led us to our table. I could hear the soothing sound of a piano.
Juan was the charming man, my age, at the piano. His repertoire were American songs that I associated with recording artists such as James Taylor, Elton John, and Michael McDonald.
While savoring delicacies, my Dad noticed how happy I had become. He handed me a 10-dollar bill to put in Juan's gratuity glass bowl. Juan smiled at me, and inquired about where I was visiting from.
The piano player asked me to request a song, and he eventually played it. I found Juan to be intriguing.
Throughout the evening, Juan glanced over at me with a smile, several times, which made me blush. I was having so much fun, that the evening went by quickly. I was sad when the check came, and my parents and I had to leave. Juan waved goodbye.
Friendliness goes a long way. Juan didn't know how morose I was feeling, yet for that one evening, he made me feel happy. He made me feel like l was a celebrity.
This Mexican vacation was a few years ago. I don't remember much else. I just remember that "One Enchanted Evening!"
