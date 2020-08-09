COLUMN: From a touchdown to a B-plus

I was an undergraduate feature reporter for the University of South Carolina-Columbia's college newspaper, which was no surprise to my Dad. What shocked my Pop was that on an autumn, Saturday morning, I played touch football with the clinic psychology doctoral candidates and their faculty. Most of the participants were male. Everyone was taller than me. Everyone was bigger than me. I compensated for my size with my running speed.
My team's quarterback was professor Robert Deysach, Ph.D. Because of my previous experience as a right wing forward in soccer, Deysach assigned me to the offensive line. I let my teammates protect the quarterback. I ran in the hope of the ball being thrown, or passed, to me. Indeed, it was, several times!
We were behind in the middle of the second half of the game. Once in our huddle, Professor Deysach told me that he was going to throw the ball to me as he drew an imaginary diagram in the palm of his hand. As instructed, I ran, caught the “spiral” near the 30-yard line, and ran to victory!
I had just scored my first touchdown!
Now our team was in the lead. In the following plays, the opposing linebackers knew where I was at all times. We won the game!
Then, “puppy love” happened. The more that I took direction from Professor Deysach, the more I developed a secret crush on him. I adored this faculty member, so I signed up for his undergraduate child psychology course. This class was held in the spring semester. As the sun rose on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, in Columbia, South Carolina, I attended every lecture.
The presentations were interesting and insightful. They were modern theory and case studies of anonymous clients. The exams required answers to essay questions. If a student omitted an important detail in one essay, several points were taken away from the final grade. At the end of the semester, I didn't make a touchdown. I did manage to score a grade of a B-plus!
Robyn Lynne Benjamin is a freelance writer and photographer. She has enjoyed working with children and college students.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!