COLUMN: Greg Olsen a star off the field too

Greg Olsen, former National Football League Carolina Panther, played the tight end position with success and popularity among Panthers’ fans.

Although Greg was given a television broadcasting opportunity with ESPN, he was not ready to hang up his No. 88 football jersey and cleats.

When offered an opportunity to start for the Seattle Seahawks, Greg accepted the challenge.

It was important to Greg to sport the Seahawks’ No. 88 jersey for the 2020 season. Olsen graciously donated to the charity of choice of the former player who wore the 88 jersey before him.

With a contagious, positive attitude, Greg has begun the 2020 football season with the highly regarded and, currently, highly ranked Seattle Seahawks.

Tribute is paid to Olsen's individual statistics, his camaraderie with the other Seahawk players, and his driving force to continue self-improvement in an effort to win.