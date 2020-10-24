COLUMN: Greg Olsen a star off the field too

Greg Olsen, former National Football League Carolina Panther, played the tight end position with success and popularity among Panthers’ fans.
Although Greg was given a television broadcasting opportunity with ESPN, he was not ready to hang up his No. 88 football jersey and cleats.
When offered an opportunity to start for the Seattle Seahawks, Greg accepted the challenge.
It was important to Greg to sport the Seahawks’ No. 88 jersey for the 2020 season. Olsen graciously donated to the charity of choice of the former player who wore the 88 jersey before him.
With a contagious, positive attitude, Greg has begun the 2020 football season with the highly regarded and, currently, highly ranked Seattle Seahawks.
Tribute is paid to Olsen's individual statistics, his camaraderie with the other Seahawk players, and his driving force to continue self-improvement in an effort to win.
Greg was not only fabulous on Charlotte's Bank of America football field, he spent off seasons fundraising for the Pediatric Heart Unit at Levine Children's Hospital. Due to Greg's efforts, $15,000 was donated to this hospital, which is part of the Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, now called Atrium. In 2019, the Greg Olsen Foundation donated $2.5 million for a modern pediatric heart center at Levine Children's Hospital.
I personally met Greg on May 11, 2019, at a Saturday brunch fundraiser. The brunch followed a 5K run cleverly named "The Heartest Yard." Both the brunch and the run raised funds for children with heart-related medical issues. Accompanied by his wife, Kara, Greg sat at the head table with their daughter, Talbot, and sons, Tate and T.J.
After the brunch, Greg's fans lined up to shake hands with him, have their footballs personally signed, or get their picture taken alongside this nationally recognized football player.
During a question-and-answer session, Greg concisely explained that although he was among the oldest Panther team members, "I have no immediate plans to retire."
What I found most interesting was that during the off-season, Greg relishes coaching his children’s little league softball teams.
A young girl in the audience, perhaps age 6 or 7, asked Greg confidently, "Who have been your best friends on the Panthers team?" Greg responded, "Luke! Everybody likes Luke. And (Ryan) Kalil."
Luke Keuchly was the Panthers middle linebacker and Ryan Kalil played the center position. All three of them are All-Pro Football stars on and off the field.
