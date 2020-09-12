COLUMN: Hello public school

I was recently asked, “Robyn, what was the biggest decision that you had to make?”
I smiled, because I immediately knew the answer.
My family moved to North Carolina when I was 12 years old. My parents enrolled me into a private day school for the first time. What a nightmare! All my classmates cared about was expensive jewelry, penny loafers, Bermuda bags and hair spray. They cared more about how their hair looked than about developing character and preparing themselves for industrious futures. I felt like an individual trapped in a world of “Stepford” daughters.
In ninth-grade, against my father’s wishes, I made the decision to transfer to a public high school. But before I left the private school, I won an award for an original, choreographed dance performance and was the only freshman to write the front page lead story of the upper school’s newspaper, and I did it twice!
The time came to leave my self-centered, superficial classmates, most of whom never paid any attention to me.
Once at South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, my friendships tripled, my grades skyrocketed, and my participation continued to increase.
My favorite teacher was Mr. Schultz, who taught marketing and advertising with great enthusiasm. My senior year, he wrote an outstanding college recommendation letter for me.
Our school’s varsity football team won the 4A championship my sophomore year. I will never forget everyone, of all ages, running with zest from the stands and onto the field at the conclusion of the game to congratulate our players.
My former private school classmates would have been envious of me. I had a date for Homecoming. Jon was the nicest, cutest guy in the 10th grade.
Robyn Lynne Benjamin is a freelance writer and photographer. She has enjoyed working with children and college students.
