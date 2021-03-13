 Skip to main content
COLUMN: How do you keep the music playing?
COLUMN: How do you keep the music playing?

Robyn Lynne Benjamin

One Sunday, I was in awe of the magnificent sound of the piano.

The pianist played its keys with proficiency. He played each note with passion.

I enjoyed listening to this piano player accompany our choir, especially during holidays.

I noticed this man's inclusiveness of all congregants. I wonder if he noticed my hairstyle? I'll never know.

This accomplished pianist was also a stellar addition to the administrative staff. He was helpful, insightful, and accepting of everyone. Everyone! Always!

In honor of my parents' anniversary, I made a donation. I ordered a plaque with both of my parents' names on it. This gentleman oversaw the entire project. He made sure that the names were engraved correctly. When the plaque was delivered, he opened the box, took off his sports coat, rolled up his sleeves, and drilled the plaque into the wall, himself!

Yes, there was a maintenance staff, however, he enjoyed doing good deeds on his own.

In May, 2019, I looked for this friend, as usual. He was absent. I overheard discussion that he had accepted a new music director position elsewhere. Somewhere in South Carolina.

Perhaps he left because of creative differences? Why didn't he tell me that he was leaving? I'll never know.

Yes, that day there was still a piano. Silence sat at its bench. And God counted every single one of my tears.

Robyn writes about everyday people who have touched her in amazing ways. She enjoys time with her family, friends and pets.

