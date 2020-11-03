COLUMN: Lost hiker or something else

They reported that she had been found by park rangers acting on a credible tip from another hiker. A credible tip isn’t usually the way someone is found without foul play being involved. The tip also led the rangers to a spot that was less than a half mile from where she had gotten off the park bus 14 days prior. And she was near one of the trails. And she was hiding in the brush.

She couldn’t find her way, nor could she call out for help despite being so close to people that one could hear normal conversations from others in that range.

Not only that, the park rangers said she was in good shape, unlike the malnourished and dehydrated comments from the sister. She did not even request or receive ambulatory care. She was released straight to her family and required no hospitalization even though she supposedly hadn’t had water in over a week.

The next glitch in the story was with the GoFundMe account. They had raised over $12,000 in a short time as the story of her disappearance gained traction. Was this all a ploy in which to earn a bit of income on the possible tragedy of another? Now authorities are beginning investigations in order to determine the true scenario into the events that took place.