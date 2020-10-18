COLUMN: No mathematics for me, please

I used to sit in Algebra I class, and wonder, "When am I going to use this in the real world?" After all, I aspired to be a journalist -- or an advertising copywriter.

I took geometry in summer school, just to get it out of the way. While classmates studied the right angles of triangles, I studied students Scott and John. John was tall with piercing blue eyes, and Scott was full of personality.

In Algebra II, I met my friend, Margaret, who later became a bridesmaid in my wedding. This algebra teacher was so mean, that I believed that she rode a broom to and from school. When Mrs. Jones was absent one day, so was the broom, that usually relaxed in the right hand corner of the room.

In college, as a journalism major, I was not required to take math. But as a psychology major, I was faced with statistics.

My statistics class was led by a graduate school student, commonly referred to as "New York Judy." Judy had long hair and thick eyeglass lenses with large dark frames. This teaching assistant noticed that the coursework did not come easy to me. She did not allow me to leave the classroom until I completely understood everything that was presented. To me, this was a sign of a dedicated teacher. Thanks to Judy, I only had to take statistics once!