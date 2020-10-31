COLUMN: Officer Purdie, a security guard, and a friend

When I attended evening Toastmasters meetings, I was always warmly welcomed by the building security guard, Officer Purdie.

Purdie was not a big, intimidating man. But if a person trespassed, or harassed one of the women, Office Purdie would first single them out, then sternly ask them to leave and "Do not come back!"

Purdie was a fan of the National Football League's Philadelphia Eagles and blushed when he spoke of his favorite recording artist, Chaka Khan.

His treasure was his 18-year-old daughter, who came to North Carolina from Pennsylvania to live with him.

Officer Purdie was my friend. I knew that he liked Bojangles chicken with all of the fixings, so every Thanksgiving, I presented him with a gift card to Bojangles. In return, he always handed me a red envelope with a beautiful Christmas card enclosed. Today, these cards rest within one of my desk drawers in my home office.