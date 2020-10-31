COLUMN: Officer Purdie, a security guard, and a friend

When I attended evening Toastmasters meetings, I was always warmly welcomed by the building security guard, Officer Purdie.
Purdie was not a big, intimidating man. But if a person trespassed, or harassed one of the women, Office Purdie would first single them out, then sternly ask them to leave and "Do not come back!"
Purdie was a fan of the National Football League's Philadelphia Eagles and blushed when he spoke of his favorite recording artist, Chaka Khan.
His treasure was his 18-year-old daughter, who came to North Carolina from Pennsylvania to live with him.
Officer Purdie was my friend. I knew that he liked Bojangles chicken with all of the fixings, so every Thanksgiving, I presented him with a gift card to Bojangles. In return, he always handed me a red envelope with a beautiful Christmas card enclosed. Today, these cards rest within one of my desk drawers in my home office.
Purdie had many responsibilities. Some were self-assigned, such as escorting women to restaurants across the busy street after dark. Other responsibilities included patrolling the parking lot and deck, opening the locked building for members and guests, informing and directing us to the appropriate meeting room that was available, and assisting me in using the outdated microwave to pop my bag of popcorn!
I was acquainted with Purdie from 2008-2013. During the Christmas season, in 2011, our club hosted a secret Santa gift exchange. One gift was left unclaimed. Officer Purdie was invited into our meeting room to accept the remaining present. Inside the box was a complete Estee Lauder cosmetic kit. Purdie appeared overwhelmed, and exclaimed, "Y'all, thank you so much. My daughter, Macie, loves to wear makeup."
Purdie's shift was from 3 to 11 p.m., weekdays. He took three buses from Uptown, to the South End to East Charlotte. After years of personal growth and accomplishments, I left Toastmasters to build my business as an antique furniture owner. I continued to drop by to see Officer Purdie every few months. I was not the only former Toastmaster to visit him. Officer Purdie was well liked by everyone.
One Monday evening, Purdie returned from out of town, where he attended a music concert featuring his idol, Chaka Khan, the recording artist. One of the songs that she sang, and has recorded, is called "Ain't Nobody."
The title of this song gave me a reason to pause and reflect on the kindness and valuable insight that Officer Purdie extended to me. Officer Purdie wasn't an "Ain't Nobody," to me. He was my mentor, confidante and a genuine role model.
Robyn Lynne Benjamin is a freelance writer and photographer. She has enjoyed working with children and college students.
