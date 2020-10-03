COLUMN: Picking the first condolence card

I remember standing in one of Durham's Eckerd drug stores, near the Duke University campus. I was focused on rows of sympathy cards. I was 21 years old, and had never sent a condolence card to anyone before.

It was June 5. Mom and Dad had both called me at Duke's east campus Southgate residence to tell me that Zack's dad had passed away. Mr. Taylor was in an automobile accident on his way to a family celebration.

I first met Zack at a high school weekend retreat when I was in the 10th grade. I had seen him before at a distance, but now he was sitting right across from me in a discussion group. He was a senior, tall and handsome.

One of the questions that the adult group leader asked us was, "What is an important thing that your family expects of you?"

I offered, "My dad would really like for me to go to college."

Zack added, "I agree with Robyn; it's important to my dad that I go to college, too."

Zack had actually noticed me. This shy teenager, with the most interesting brown eyes that I had ever seen, agreed with me!