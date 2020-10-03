COLUMN: Picking the first condolence card

I remember standing in one of Durham's Eckerd drug stores, near the Duke University campus. I was focused on rows of sympathy cards. I was 21 years old, and had never sent a condolence card to anyone before.
It was June 5. Mom and Dad had both called me at Duke's east campus Southgate residence to tell me that Zack's dad had passed away. Mr. Taylor was in an automobile accident on his way to a family celebration.
I first met Zack at a high school weekend retreat when I was in the 10th grade. I had seen him before at a distance, but now he was sitting right across from me in a discussion group. He was a senior, tall and handsome.
One of the questions that the adult group leader asked us was, "What is an important thing that your family expects of you?"
I offered, "My dad would really like for me to go to college."
Zack added, "I agree with Robyn; it's important to my dad that I go to college, too."
Zack had actually noticed me. This shy teenager, with the most interesting brown eyes that I had ever seen, agreed with me!
I felt like I was struck by a lightning bolt. Although I am usually expressive, I could no longer speak. This was the beginning of my unrequited feelings.
I daydreamed about this guy for a few years afterwards. When my mom and I traveled to tour a couple of college campuses, I was hoping to run into Zack at the school he attended. Why couldn't Zack's grandmother, a dear friend of the family, bake some cookies to send with us so that we could see him?
At last! Sunday, May 31, of that year, I was at our neighborhood's pool.
Zack and his brother walked in and sat one lounge chair away from me.
When my crush looked over at me, I felt like a popsicle melting in the hot summer sun. He spoke to me first. I told him that I was going to be driving up to Duke the next day to coordinate the performance of five international choreographers.
Zack was familiar with that part of North Carolina and suggested places to visit near Durham, including Franklin Street in Chapel Hill. We chatted so long that his brother probably had somewhere else to go because he left the pool area long before Zack.
While driving Interstate 85 up to the Duke University campus the next day, I hoped to see this new friend again when I returned home.
That was just three days before his dad's fatal car accident.
So there I stood, blushing, with a chill up my spine and a tear running down my cheek, in this Durham drug store. I looked at my watch. Seventeen minutes had elapsed.
I was a young woman working with celebrity choreographers to organize dancer tryout schedules, along with their music, costumes and stage production details.
But, I felt that my biggest decision that Friday afternoon was, "which card should I select for Zack?"
Robyn Lynne Benjamin is a freelance writer and photographer. She has enjoyed working with children and college students.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!