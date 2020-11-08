COLUMN: Reflections on an election like no other

As these words are being written, there is no clear winner of the presidential election, although Joe Biden appears poised to become our next president. There are several takeaways apparent from the events of the last week, and below are seven.
Division
Numerous commentators and pundits point out that the country continues to be divided. Well, duh. Isn’t that the whole point of a democracy, to foster at least a two-party system? Division is what keeps democracy alive, vibrant and, well, democratic. Opposing viewpoints are the very essence of a sustained republic.
Having said that, the division in this country is perhaps greater than it has ever been. There is a wide gulf between Donald Trump’s conservative populism and Joe Biden’s far-left dance with democratic socialism. That, despite what you may have read or heard in recent years, is not the fault of Trump. Fault can easily be placed at the altar of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Shumer. Those two have allowed a far-left agenda to grab the Democrats in a stranglehold. Trump merely exposed, even awakened, the demons of liberalism run amuck.
Nonetheless, the ability to choose between opposing viewpoints is why we have elections. Right now, the left-wing agenda of Joe Biden appears to have the edge over the populism of Donald Trump. It’s called democracy. Stay tuned for further developments on that 200-year-old experiment, if Biden and his band of radicals are successful.
Polls
Just when we thought polling could not have been more wrong than in 2016, the emergence of the numbers from 2020 slaps us across the face. What happened?
There are more theories about that phenomena than there are theories on democracy, and none are necessarily inaccurate.
Here’s another. Inaccurate polling is a symptom (or at least symbolic) of the skepticism many in this country hold toward institutions long considered sacred. Nowhere is this more evident than in mass media. Many polls are conducted by newspapers or national media outlets such as television networks. That cuts to the heart of the problem. Newspapers long ago lost the trust of the general public, as did television networks. Both are out of touch with — and do not respect — middle-class Americans.
Again, and this can’t be overstated, this is not Trump’s fault. This has been building for decades, at least since the days of Dan Rather replacing Walter Cronkite on CBS and regularly stamping his personal views on current events. This distrust has crept into the institutions that we blindly supported, from the heavy hand of government to, yes, the incredible and increasingly biased news outlets.
Companies dedicated to polling are not immune to the distrust factor, although we can certainly question their methodology. Is there bias in polling? There is a lot to indicate that many pollsters, maybe not all, have an agenda rooted in left-wing ideology.
Drilling down
Increasingly, TV talking heads provide data and polls (there’s that dreaded word again) that serve no real purpose, other than to make our heads spin with what amounts to useless information. A litany of information ensues. This exit poll of voters revealed that bit of useless information, and this question revealed some other piece of useless information, all backed by percentages.
The same occurrence is likely responsible for at least some of the inaccuracies in polling over the last two presidential elections. The polls I’ve taken in recent years have been multi-question marathons, the type of stuff that likely produces misleading or inaccurate data — or leads to a lack of participation.
Cult of personality
Elections over the decades, particularly presidential elections, have increasingly become more about personality than policy. We know that much of the opposition to Donald Trump, if not most, can be traced to his sometimes-abrasive personality. Conversely, there are many who believe that Joe Biden is a “nice guy” in spite of a lot of evidence indicating otherwise, including his history of fabrications and plagiarism.
The irony in this is that we needed a force of nature like Trump to save the country from nice guys like Biden. No “normal” Republicans could have beaten Hillary Clinton, and none would have had the grit to achieve what Trump has achieved. In fact, take Trump and his numerous accomplishments out of the equation over the last four years, and we would be in a very different place. Anyone disagreeing can wait another 18 months or so and see the truth in that statement if Biden becomes our next president.
Our great system?
Observe our elections closely, particularly during a presidential cycle, and you have to marvel at how our democracy works. This year the process has been unlike any in our history, with a pandemic and an altered voting process that has yet to provide a clear winner for the presidency.
These weird times, however, have created an environment with possible corruption in the gathering and counting of votes. Many insist there is a strong whiff of fraud in the air, as predicted for months, so the next few weeks should be interesting.
Even so, we can appreciate the checks and balances that the Founders put in place to ensure a fair republic. The electoral college has been vilified in recent decades, but the sheer brilliance of that system helps to maintain a system of governance that prevents tyranny and oppression that would ensue if, for example, coastal elites had their say every four years at the expense of rural America.
Now, it looks like our government will continue to be divided along party lines, with Democrats keeping control of the House and Republicans continuing to control the Senate. That, it can be noted, is a blessing for conservatives who see Biden’s radical agenda and are fearful for the future of our young people.
Changing demographics
We hear a lot about how population changes have helped reshape the political landscape in several states, including North Carolina, Georgia and Texas. We can safely state, based on well-documented evidence, that a lot of new residents moved to these states to escape high taxes and overburdensome government (high taxes and too much government go hand in hand, by the way).
We also know that many of these states have trended from reliably Republican to toss-up. This begs a question: If someone moves to escape liberal governance, then why move to a new area and continue to vote for, now get this, liberal governance?
A final thought
If Biden is indeed inaugurated in January, how many of his supporters will watch him stumble through highly choreographed events, propped up by staff and family, and come away with one thought: What have we done? That will probably be a significant number. A much smaller number will be the ones who admit to having those thoughts.
Larry Cothren is a marketing teacher and can be reached at lgcothren@aol.com.
