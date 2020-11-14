COLUMN: Reflections on past Thanksgivings

Most recently, I spent Thanksgiving in the suburbs of Detroit with my family and my brother's in-laws. Needless to say, there was a wicked snowstorm that lasted throughout the weekend. The snow and ice elicited tension between family members Rosemary and Trish as Trish drove her sedan through the winter weather to P.F. Chang's that Wednesday evening. Two days later, Trish supposedly called for a cab to take me to Bloomfield Hills. I was invited to a friend's home in this posh suburb. A cab did not arrive. Instead, a limousine showed up for me in Trish's driveway. As the icicles lightly tap-danced on the outside window, I watched a vintage movie classic on the screen in front of me. When I arrived at Steve's home, the limousine driver got out to open my door. I announced, to the baffled family, "No, it's not Glenn Close, or any other celebrity. It's just me, Robyn." I was warmly welcomed with hot cocoa.