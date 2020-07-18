COLUMN: The bright of a pandemic – puppies, family and friends

The COVID- 19 pandemic has been both a constructive and meaningful period of my life.
Social distancing has allowed me precious leisure time to accomplish goals.
First of all, my local house has blossomed. I have contracted diligent workers to paint rooms, hang an intricate ceiling fan and replace flooring.
Fostering a mixed-breed puppy renewed my love for house pets. After the puppy was officially adopted elsewhere, I began to entertain my dad’s 2-year-old Yorkshire terrier.
Taking Buddy for long rides in the car, morning and evening walks, followed by his favorite “treat” was the zenith of the dog’s day.
I have become familiar with the social media that is second nature to today’s millennials. I have educated myself on Tik Tock, Pinterest and podcasts. I love photography, and have substituted Facebook for Instagram.
In the past five months, I have cherished memories of past friends and past follies.
I have emailed and texted long-lost friends from my high school and college days. This morning, I called Todd, who joked and laughed with me in the junior and senior homeroom, to discuss our favorite NFL and college football teams. I texted Mesa, who got thrown in a pool with me, both of us fully dressed, at a fraternity party when we were freshmen in college.
I have also enjoyed writing elderly friends of the family, to let them know that they are being thought of, during this stressful time. I feel good reaching out to others, many of whom are at home by themselves.
The opportunity to hone my writing skills has been incredible, thanks to Zoom writing workshops led by several instructors. I am grateful for relevant advice from my newest business acquaintance, Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur magazine, headquartered in New York City.
Children and young adults continue to be important to me. I have volunteered time to read to neighborhood kids, and to mentor my 20-year-old cousin, Jacob. I had a vintage model Chevrolet and balloons delivered to my nephew, Henry, for his long-awaited 16th birthday.
During a disappointing pandemic of canceled and delayed travel, concerts and graduations, I have participated in activities that are both interesting and “essential’ to me, while I keep an optimistic attitude about the future.
Robyn Lynne Benjamin is a freelance writer and photographer based in the Charlotte area who enjoys jet skiing, the outdoors and family activities.
