COLUMN: The dog in the teal bandana

There was a poodle taking a walk on a sidewalk with his owner, a mature woman. The poodle was playful.

As his owner was nonchalantly leading him around the outdoor shopping center, I noticed that the dog had a teal bandana wrapped around one of his hind legs. It was the leg that he limped on.

I asked his owner compassionately, "What is wrong with your poodle's hind leg?" I thought maybe the dog was recovering from a broken bone. The woman's reply was, "He has cancer."

At that moment, I was stung by overwhelming sadness. Perhaps, because I take care of, and love a small dog. Or maybe, because my former cat, "Britches," suffered from and eventually died of Lymphoma. My cat's death was a tremendous emotional loss to me.

Meeting this random poodle on a shopping center sidewalk, has reminded me of how delicate, and very sweet, and special, life can be. I feel that we should treasure every moment we have with family and friends. Most importantly, we should be kind to ourselves and others.

No one knows how long they will be in good health. No one knows, exactly, how long they will be alive.

I pray that the dog in the teal bandana, and his owner enjoy quality time, and happiness together as long as they can.

Robyn writes about everyday people who have touched her in amazing ways. She enjoys time with her family, friends and pets.