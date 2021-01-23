COLUMN: There goes Patty!

There was a girl on my soccer team who had a blonde bob haircut. She was fierce. She was tough. She was determined. She was Patty O'Toole.

Patty was a soccer center halfback, who kept the ball moving with finesse, style, and speed.

Off the field, Patty was confident, and positive. She was never pretentious or cocky. When Patty would see my Dad, she would greet him with a warm, "Hi ya, Mr. Benjamin."

In the spring, Patty and I both played softball, but on different teams. Patty was a Patriot. I was a Panther.

As the fourth batter, Patty stepped up to the plate. Our outfielders were prepared. With one left-handed swing, and bases loaded, it was commonplace for Patty to hit the softball powerfully. Right out of the ballpark!

That August, my family moved to Charlotte. A surprise was waiting for me in our new mailbox.

Mr. Bill, a Mediterannean-looking softball coach, had written me a letter. The letter encouraged me to continue playing softball, and wished me well at my new school.

I discovered boys. They discovered me. I completely forgot about sports.

When I inquired about Patty, I was told that she was starting for a junior varsity football team!

Robyn writes about everyday people, who have touched her in amazing ways. She enjoys time with her family, friends, and pets. Contact Robyn at benjaminrobyn74@gmail.com