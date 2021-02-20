COLUMN: We call her ‘Grandma Wilma’

Grandma Wilma has been a friend to my family for several years. She is ninety-something years-old, lives independently, and has a positive outlook.

I have spent time with Wilma everywhere from Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, to our friends Christine and Dan's wedding in New York. Always dressed stylishly, Wilma is as astute, as she is kind.

Baking and decorating cakes for family birthday parties is one of her favorite activities. She also enjoys playing card games while engaging with her neighbors.

Whether we go on vacation, or acquire a new pet, Wilma shows genuine interest.

I feel that I have taught the children in my family to be respectful and give attention to the elders in both our circle, and in the greater community.. When my niece found out that I wrote a letter to Wilma, she made it her priority to write a letter to Wilma too. And to the child's amazement, just a few days later, Wilma wrote her back!

Wilma has participated in beach trips, fashion shows, and holiday dinners with us. We have confided in her, and learned from her. Wilma is truly a role model to all of us. My family is blessed to know "Grandma Wilma," and we hope that she remains healthy for years ahead!

Robyn writes about everyday people, who have touched her in amazing ways. She enjoys time with her family, friends, and pets.