 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLUMN: Whatever happened to Baby Andy?
View Comments

COLUMN: Whatever happened to Baby Andy?

Robyn Lynne Benjamin

Robyn Lynne Benjamin

I babysat for an adorable baby boy, when I was 14 years old. Andy had big. brown eyes, and a cute giggle. I showed him colorful picture books, and sang lullabies to him, as he peacefully fell asleep.

Nine years later, my boyfriend and I were eating supper at a semi-formal wedding reception. A group of four boys were sitting at a table behind us, with no parental supervision. And then it happened. A large, reddish-purple grape was launched into the air, and landed down the back of my cocktail dress!

When I turned around, I said, "Which one of you boys threw the grape?" After an interrogation, I ascertained that the youngest boy, slumped in his chair, eating a chocolate chip cookie, was guilty. Andy was the culprit!

In 2018, I walked to a community picnic. The organizer met me in the parking lot. I am not sure if he was happier to meet me, or admire the homemade chocolate cookies that I held in a clear wrapping, on a serving plate. This businessman was married, and had two young boys. The gentleman introduced himself as, "Andrew" (and then, his last name.)

The books and lullabies. The flying grape. The chocolate chip cookie. Yes, I knew who this man really was!

Maturity and responsibility is what became of the big, brown-eyed Baby Andy.

Robyn writes about everyday people, who have touched her in amazing ways. She enjoys time with her family, friends, and pets. Contact Robyn at benjaminrobyn74@gmail.com

View Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the Week: Sage
Pets

Pet of the Week: Sage

Sage is a sweetheart. She's just 1-year old, and is dog friendly, but could use additional socialization with other dogs.

Pet of the Week Suki
Pets

Pet of the Week Suki

  • Updated

Suki, also known as Pearl by her loving fosters, is a beauty. Pearl came to us very under-socialized, and the world can be a scary place for h…

Watch Now: Related Video

Doctors say an approved single-dose vaccine would be welcomed help

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts