COLUMN: Whatever happened to Baby Andy?

I babysat for an adorable baby boy, when I was 14 years old. Andy had big. brown eyes, and a cute giggle. I showed him colorful picture books, and sang lullabies to him, as he peacefully fell asleep.

Nine years later, my boyfriend and I were eating supper at a semi-formal wedding reception. A group of four boys were sitting at a table behind us, with no parental supervision. And then it happened. A large, reddish-purple grape was launched into the air, and landed down the back of my cocktail dress!

When I turned around, I said, "Which one of you boys threw the grape?" After an interrogation, I ascertained that the youngest boy, slumped in his chair, eating a chocolate chip cookie, was guilty. Andy was the culprit!

In 2018, I walked to a community picnic. The organizer met me in the parking lot. I am not sure if he was happier to meet me, or admire the homemade chocolate cookies that I held in a clear wrapping, on a serving plate. This businessman was married, and had two young boys. The gentleman introduced himself as, "Andrew" (and then, his last name.)

The books and lullabies. The flying grape. The chocolate chip cookie. Yes, I knew who this man really was!

Maturity and responsibility is what became of the big, brown-eyed Baby Andy.

