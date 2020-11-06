Concord Museum hosts women’s vote exhibit

It may be more than a coincidence that the United States is commemorating 100 years of women gaining the right to vote during this election year. This year, more than ever before, women are exercising the right to vote that they gained in 1920. The Concord Museum is proud to present “Vying for the Vote: Women’s Suffrage” in North Carolina in celebration of the women who fought for the right to vote in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
In July of this year the Concord Museum was awarded a grant to display Rightfully Hers, a unique mini-exhibit designed and provided to the museum by the National Archives. Rightfully Hers is now on display along with the Concord Museum’s own Vying for the Vote exhibit, celebrating the passing of the 19th Amendment in the United States and its impact on women throughout the country. Vying for the Vote takes the Rightfully Hers display and enhances its story, looking at the 19th Amendment through the eyes of North Carolina.
The road to women’s suffrage was paved with difficulties and defeats. Many women, especially in the South, were opposed to women gaining the right to vote and anti-suffrage organizations sprung up throughout North Carolina. Influential female leaders of the time, Gertrude Weil of Goldsboro, Laura Weill Cone of Wilmington, and Louise Brevard Alexander of Hickory championed for women’s suffrage and forged a path for women’s rights throughout North Carolina.
Visit the Concord Museum, now open Thursdays and Fridays, Noon to 6 p.m. to experience “Vying for the Vote and Rightfully Hers” for yourself.
