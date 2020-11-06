Concord Museum hosts women’s vote exhibit

It may be more than a coincidence that the United States is commemorating 100 years of women gaining the right to vote during this election year. This year, more than ever before, women are exercising the right to vote that they gained in 1920. The Concord Museum is proud to present “Vying for the Vote: Women’s Suffrage” in North Carolina in celebration of the women who fought for the right to vote in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

In July of this year the Concord Museum was awarded a grant to display Rightfully Hers, a unique mini-exhibit designed and provided to the museum by the National Archives. Rightfully Hers is now on display along with the Concord Museum’s own Vying for the Vote exhibit, celebrating the passing of the 19th Amendment in the United States and its impact on women throughout the country. Vying for the Vote takes the Rightfully Hers display and enhances its story, looking at the 19th Amendment through the eyes of North Carolina.