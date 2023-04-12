Twenty-two churches throughout the Greater Charlotte and Piedmont regions of North Carolina will be hosting a “Give as He Gave” blood drive on April 22nd and 29th.

This is the second year that area churches have joined together with OneBlood to host blood drives in remembrance of Jesus Christ during the Easter season. Last year’s drive resulted in 378 successful donations, the largest single-day blood collection ever for OneBlood in the Carolinas. Organizers hope to top that number this year.

“Blood that is donated today will be on the way to help a patient within two or three days,” said Susan Forbes, senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations for OneBlood. “The turnaround is fast, making the need constant.”

Each whole blood donation has the potential to save up to three lives. In appreciation for this gift, donors will receive a free wellness checkup, a limited edition “Give as He Gave” t-shirt and a $20 e-gift card from OneBlood.

Generally, healthy individuals who are sixteen or older and weigh at least 110 pounds are eligible to donate blood.

“Jesus gave His life for us,” said President Steve Page, an area faith leader for the Church of Jesus Christ in central Charlotte. “He also taught us to love and serve our neighbors. There are many ways we can help others, but offering your own blood to save the life of another is a powerful symbol of what Christ did for us.”

How and where to donate

Want to donate? Visit oneblood.org/save for the dates, addresses, and available times for all 22 churches participating in the “Give as He Gave” blood drive.