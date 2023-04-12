BIRMINGHAM, AL — WDJS Book Company announceD the special release of What Did Jesus Say: The Seven Messages from the Master in e-Pub, Kindle and PDF versions now available for downloading from their website.

This book is not like other Christian books. This “one of a kind” book contains over 500 Scriptures spoken only by Jesus to those who loved and followed Him, without any added comments or religious opinions from the author, according to a press release from WDJS.

Here is what some members of the Christian media are saying:

“I get thousands of books sent to me each year and we do three live book interviews Monday thru Friday, over 700 a year, and I can say this book is 'different.' *Rev. Christian has established an inarguable compelling case of evidence supporting the Seven Messages from the Master. This book is an extraordinary simple approach to an extraordinary complex topic, and establishes clearly, that Jesus is the Messiah.” — Igniting A Nation Radio

“What Did Jesus Say is brief, but there is enough in this book to sustain a person for their entire lives.” — Goodreads Review

“This book is unique. Never before has a book been compiled giving the words of Jesus as He spoke in the Bible. Presented as a full color and beautifully illustrated e-book or paperback version with large, easy to read text, this book makes a perfect gift for anyone wanting to know Jesus and what He said. It's nothing short of phenomenal and will impact your life as you become more like Jesus.” — Kingdom Crossroads Podcast

“I want to thank you for such an informative and powerful interview! It was an honor to be with you today and I can see God was the author of your book and you were 'simply' His pen.” — Indie Beacon Radio

To preview "What Did Jesus Say: The Seven Messages from the Master," go to www.WDJS.World. Also available in paperback, e-Pub, Kindle and Audiobook.