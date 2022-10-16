ANDY LANGFORD: Members of the Kingdom of God and citizens of the United States

A political disclosure: This column does not reflect the views of the Concord City Council. I pray, however, that God approves of what I am about to say.

Psalm 146:3-6 declares: “Do not put your trust in princes, in human beings, who cannot save.”

Jesus taught all of his followers to pray these words: “Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come, thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven.” (Matthew 6:9-10)

From now through Nov. 8, every citizen age 18 and over has the right to cast a ballot.

How should Christians, members of the kingdom of God and citizens of the United States, understand our loyalties to both God and nation?

I was recently in England and worshipped at the Church of England’s Exeter Cathedral. The preacher, Canon Precentor James Mustard, discussed the most pressing political issue facing Great Britain: the significant rise in energy and food prices. England’s crisis is far worse than the one in our country, and many poor and elderly people are in great angst. The pastor warned of a cataclysmic winter.

Mustard reflected on how politicians should respond: “The Church belongs at the heart of local and national politics. It’s where moral and ethical responses, based upon the dignity of all people, are refined. Church doesn’t have all the answers, but it has many of the tools to help navigate complex decisions.” He spoke the truth.

Today, as a Christian and a politician, let me offer you six specific ways that Christians can modestly bring some healing to our nation: vote, pray, participate, speak in love, honor our leaders, and hold our politicians accountable.

First of all, if you are eligible to vote, vote. Do not be silent. Do not be passive. Vote.

Because Jesus of Nazareth is not on the ballot, this election forces us to choose between imperfect people. Every human candidate has sinned and falls short of the glory of God.

We must be careful not to ascribe to Jesus Christ our own political agendas or perspectives. Jesus was neither a capitalist, nor a socialist, nor a communist. Jesus was neither a Democrat, nor a Republican, nor a Libertarian.

Jesus did not address abortion or the right to bear arms. Neither did Jesus speak about the minimum wage or global warming. Critical Race Theory and mask wearing were not on Jesus’ agenda.

Thus, Christians must ultimately cast our votes for the candidates with the best qualifications who share our vision of the values that Jesus would affirm. Do not vote for the party but the person. Each one of us has to use our understanding of God, God’s Kingdom, and our flawed perspectives to decide how to vote.

Second, Christians as citizens of the Kingdom of God must pray. We must pray as hard as we have ever prayed for God’s will to be done on earth as it is in heaven. We pray especially for: our United States of America, the state of North Carolina, our Cabarrus County, and all of our national, state, and local leaders and people.

Third, engage in politics. Speak up. Attend forums and public conversations. Write op-eds and letters to the editor. Write letters to our politicians. Trust me, politicians do listen. Let your voice be heard.

Fourth, as we speak up, be cautious in our speech. Christians should not engage in slander and gossip. Speak the truth, not lies.

Christians should avoid participating in militant political words. The rants at some political rallies and letters to the editor remind me of Germany before World War II.

Fifth, honor all our elected leaders. Our elected officials shoulder important responsibilities as they seek to serve all their constituents. As I have discovered, most politicians work long hours for modest pay and maximum stress. Politicians need our support.

And finally, Christians also must hold our leaders accountable for our highest aspirations as followers of Jesus Christ. All political leaders serve all the people, not just the supporters who voted for them. Politicians can assist in creating the Kingdom of God on earth.

This is not the time for political maneuvering, but wise leadership for the common good. Every Christian and citizen should build relationships with elected officials so that they are aware of our concerns.

That’s the list. As Christians are both citizens of the Kingdom of God and our political system, each person of faith should vote, pray, participate, speak lovingly, honor our leaders, and hold our leaders accountable.

We all live within divided families. Children, parents and grandparents vote differently.

In my own extended family, we have strong political disagreements. I regularly delete emails from family members who are absolutely vicious toward some politicians.

Yet, I love all my family. At Thanksgiving and Christmas, my extended family will gather together. We will eat, drink, laugh, tell stories, and argue politics. And we will be family. That’s what families do.

All Christians, and we believe all people, are all children of the same God and also citizens of this great nation. Let us treat one another as brothers and sisters.

As citizens of the Kingdom of God and the United States of America, as brothers and sisters together, let us vote, pray constantly, work diligently, speak lovingly, honor all our leaders, and help create God’s kingdom on earth as it is in heaven.

When asked by God, “How did you vote in 2022?” how will you respond?