Editor's Note This is the first of three-part series on what is happening the United Methodist Church.

Mark Plemmons, The Independent Tribune editor and a friend, asked me, “What’s happening in your denomination?” In three columns, let me share my own very personal perspectives.

Methodism has been part of Cabarrus County for over 240 years. Historic congregations such as Bethel in Midland, Mt. Olivet in Concord, and Central in Concord have long been part of the fabric of our community. Today, there are over two dozen United Methodist congregations in our county, the largest mainline Protestant denomination in our community.

Over the past two centuries, we have witnessed many changes in these and other local congregations. Names have changed. Buildings have been constructed and torn down. Members have come and gone. Splits have been generated by disagreements about the power of clergy, slavery, women in ministry, and human sexuality.

Today, we are witnessing a splintering of the United Methodist denomination locally and nationally. A few local congregations are disaffiliating from the denomination while the majority are staying. Across our denomination of 13 million people in over 42,000 congregations in 45 nations around the world, maybe 4,000 congregations (10%) will leave. The United Methodist Church is not dying, but charting a new course.

What is The United Methodist Church?

The denomination began in the 1700s in England. By 1850, half of all church members in the United States were Methodists. We are Protestants who are part of the universal body of Jesus Christ, confess the historic creeds of the Church, and believe that the Bible is the source for all doctrine.

Rather than insisting that everyone believe just like everyone else, one of Methodism’s core perspectives is “think and let think.” Our theological emphases include God’s overwhelming grace for all people and each person’s free-will ability to be in a relationship with God. When someone joins the UMC, the only question that must be answered is “Do you believe in Jesus Christ as your Savior and Lord?”

The United Methodist Church possesses the characteristics of many other Christian traditions but has its own distinctive profile. United Methodists combine knowledge and vital piety (we use our minds and our hearts), link personal and social holiness (we must follow Jesus in our own lives and our care for others), are both evangelical and sacramental (we seek the lost and practice Baptism and Holy Communion), and finally serve both locally and globally (the whole world is our parish). One description of United Methodist theology is “generous orthodoxy.”

Today, the major tension that United Methodists have not been able to maintain is between conservatives and progressives around issues related to human sexuality. Over the past 50 years, no subject has been more debated in our UMC denomination than human sexuality. As in our larger culture, the people at the extremes have become louder while most people, including me, occupy the middle.

Other Christian denominations have experienced similar disruptions. Lutherans, Presbyterians, Episcopalians, and other denominations have seen division both in the United States and globally over human sexuality. The Southern Baptist Church is now disaffiliating congregations over the role of ordained women clergy. While we are all Christians, we seem unable to live together with charity for all.

A personal note

Let me end on a personal note. I love The United Methodist Church and will remain United Methodist. I am deeply saddened by what is happening in my denomination. I am angry by how some people have spoken about and treated other sisters and brothers in Christ. I am distressed that we have chosen human sexuality as the fault-line of our faith.

What is missing most is a core Christian virtue: humility. None of us speak for God. Whenever we think we absolutely know God’s mind, we are probably wrong. I can be certain about my own thoughts, but do not have to insist that you believe just like me. As Jesus taught, we should worry less about the splinter in another person’s eye and focus instead on the log in our own eye (Matthew 7:3-5).

I believe that God deeply grieves what is happening in the Body of Christ. Should we not all recognize we are all children of one God and that we share “one Lord, one faith, one baptism; one God and Father of all, who is over all and through all and in all”? (Ephesians 4:5-6)

Next week: how did we United Methodists get into this mess?