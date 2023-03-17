This issue is not about candidate options, political party influence or even the children, it is about Voter Information, Participation and Choice!

I have watched our local Board of Education elections for the past forty years and have been continually frustrated that it is difficult for voters to know exactly who or what the myriad of candidates whose names show up on the ballot actually know about education of our children, how to determine the quality of that education, assessment of administrative leadership, staff and teachers and understanding budgeting and running large organizations.

Except for the voter who happens to know the candidate personally or does their candidate investigative homework, we are all at the mercy of campaign materials, Facebook, web pages, Twitter and other social media sites.

We all know that anyone can say anything on social media, true or false, and often voters don’t or won’t take the time to question, confirm or verify. In our most recent elections, there was a group of candidates, some of whom for the Board of Education seats and their supporters, who seem to subscribe to the theory or strategy of “He who yells loudest at the polls or insults other candidates and their supporters the most vehemently, wins!”

I ask you, what kind of “family values” and “Christian” role modeling are they presenting for our children and our community? How does that behavior inform our voters of the candidate skills and attributes, which will best serve our citizens, schools and our children!

In a recent article published by the John Locke Foundation, partisan elections across the board have resulted in significantly less “voter participation dropoff.”

“Partisan elections are generally better at gauging the will of voters than non-partisan elections because the former provide voters with more information and have a higher voter turnout. They provide voters with information they can use as a mental shortcut when making choices. That is especially true in low information races…”

Note:” When NC experimented with nonpartisan judicial elections participation in those elections dropped dramatically.” (John Locke Foundation, Feb. 21, 2023)

We don’t need less voting, In my opinion we need more. It may also be helpful for our Cabarrus County citizens to know that those counties which have shifted to partisan from nonpartisan Board of Education elections have not reported related problems/issues.

With partisan elections, the voters will have a better indication of the values, positions and political ideologies of the candidates. We have no current reliable system to vet the candidates except primaries.

The primary system which comes into play with the partisan elections process, will help us all better evaluate the candidates and know whom the voters prefer to choose among in the final selection.

It seems our legislative representatives are attempting to provide more and better opportunities for our voting citizens to be informed and select those best suited for election to serve on our Board of Education.

Anita A. Brown

Concord