Ahhh…. I love adverbs, especially this one: I waited PATIENTLY for the Lord. Just adding the -ly tells us HOW to wait - patiently. (For all the students, here’s some review: Adverbs generally tell you how, when, where, or why.)

Waiting is a pause, an interval, a delay, and can be quite difficult to do. But…. there are benefits that come our way as we patiently wait. These are expressed in Psalm 40:1-3, written by David, who had to wait patiently. many years to become king, although he was the rightful heir to the throne. Plus, one of his sons tried to kill him and become king, so the family situation was obviously not an easy one. In Psalm 39, David chose not to complain to others about waiting, but to take his concerns to God. The wait for David brought about great results- and it will for us.

The verses

Psalm 40:1-3 I waited patiently for the Lord; and he inclined unto me, and heard my cry. he brought me out of a horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established my goings. He put a new song in my mouth, even praise unto God: many shall see it, and fear, and trust in the Lord.

The wait

*HE IS OUR HEADREST: As we wait patiently, God is going to incline unto us. A definition of incline is to move your head or body forward toward someone or something. Yes, God will lean in to us so we can rest on Him. If we take hold of that image of God leaning in to be closer to us, it will rock our world.

HE IS OUR HEARER: As we wait patiently, He will hear our cry. (Psalm 56:9 tells us that when we cry to him, our enemies will turn back.) We are not alone and we are NOT fighting our battles alone- God is fighting them for us.

The results

HE IS THE HANDLER: God is going to bring us out of the horrible pit. You can’t climb out of a pit. A pit is a deep hole with the only exit at the top, so God will reach down with His hand to grasp our hand and pull us out.

HE IS THE HOLDER: God is going to get us out of the miry clay- slimy, soggy, wet mud in which we were going to sink.

HE IS THE HEALER: God is going to SET our feet on a rock. The word SET means to put in the proper or desired position. He puts us on firm ground and I can envision him brushing us off and saying ‘there you go- healed and ready to move forward!’

HE IS THE HELP: God is going to establish our goings. ESTABLISH MEANS SET UP, ORGANIZE

HE IS HOLY: God is going to put a new song in our mouth- one filled with praise.

HE IS HOPE: God is going to use our wait to guide others to trust in Him.