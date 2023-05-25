Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

I love the feeling that I have when walking with a child and they reach up for my hand. Just that simple touch is so wonderful! They may be a little afraid — of crossing the street, of a scary sound, or maybe even a bee flying around them. It may be anything that might bring about the need for comfort and security that someone they love can give them. Or maybe they grab our hand to lead us in a different direction than we were walking. They may even see an ice cream shop in the direction they lead us! Or, it may be that they just grab our hand without even thinking about it — out of love.

The feeling is mutual, isn’t it? The comfort and security and love the child feels parallels with the comfort, security, and love we feel the second they reach for our hand.

Studies show that touch matters. Touch boosts our immune system. An encouraging touch like a pat on the back makes us feel smarter.

Touch lessens stress.

Touch warms us.

Touch deepens relationships.

In Mark 5:21-43, Jairus, a ruler of the synagogue, went personally to bow at Jesus’ feet and asked that Jesus lay hands on his daughter so that she may be healed because she was at the point of death. As they headed toward his house, surrounded by a throng of people, a woman that needed physical healing pressed her way through the crowd and reached up to touch Jesus because she knew if she did that she would be healed. Jesus knew immediately He had been touched, that virtue had gone out of Him, and because of her faith, she had been made whole. By the time Jesus arrived at the house of Jairus’ daughter, people said that she was dead. BUT, Jesus touched her hand and told her to arise. Two touches. Two healings.

The book of Mark has other examples of those who reached out to Jesus — paralyzed man, political leader, blind beggar, tax collector, hermit, sick woman, a ruler, a rich man, an insane hermit — all beautiful stories of people from all walks of life — needing and receiving — the touch of Jesus in their lives. Their physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual lives were forever changed.

Those who touched Jesus and those who Jesus touched. Beautiful stories ...

People healed — Touch is therapeutic.

Hearts were healed — Touch tenders.

Lives were healed — Touch transforms.

And a beautiful definition of the word touch is: to be so close there is no space between.

Where are we? Are we so close we can almost touch His garment? Or are we maybe standing with a space between us and Jesus — that keeps us from touching Him? We may see others touch Him, but maybe we just can’t quite get there?

Just like we love when a child reaches for our hand, Jesus loves for us to reach up to touch His hand or ... maybe even to touch His garment.

Let’s keep pressing through the crowd! We will get there … And He will ‘turn around in the press’ to speak to our heart.