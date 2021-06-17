ASK PASTOR ADRIENNE: Dreams from God are increasing

Q:
Dear Pastor,
Many people seem to be having God-dreams these days. Why is this happening and what is it for?
A:
All kinds of creatures dream. Owners of dogs and cats have watched with fascination as our beloved pets experience their dreams with lively animation. Throughout human history, God has used dreams to speak to people. Folks dream in colors of black and white or vibrant kaleidoscopes; some never remember their dreams; others retain every detail. Nightmares, traveling dreams, falling dreams, flying dreams, sexual dreams—human beings are prolific dreamers. Naturally, our God…who has a difficult time getting the attention of most of us in our waking hours…will look for a reliable communication channel when he wants to speak. Dreams are an unedited, unfiltered, wide-open format God uses to inform, warn and explain things to his beloved family. Friends of mine quip, “God has to knock us out so we’ll shut up and listen.” Very true.
Countless Bible stories assure us of God’s frequent use of the dreamscape. Our Judeo-Christian forefathers all dreamed dreams that impacted their world and the human race. Abraham, who was destined to become the father of many nations, was spared death because God had a conversation with an enemy king in a dream (Genesis 20:1-7.) Jacob was promised a destiny for his life (including the geography attached) as God walked through his dreamscape, explaining his future and land (Genesis 28:11-13.) God-dreams were considered so important to the nation of Israel, that Moses was given laws to protect their integrity, should anyone use that venue for personal gain and not God’s (Deuteronomy 13:1-5.) Christians will recall how Joseph the carpenter was instructed to marry a virgin carrying a baby; and then warned to relocate to a safe city after the birth—all in dreams (Matt. 1:20; Matt. 2:13.) Even our friend Daniel, a famous dream-interpreter and prophet of old, received portions of the Book of Revelation and a glimpse of the end of the world in one of his dreams (Daniel 7.)
Why do people seem to be dreaming more now? Because I believe we are living in days prophesied by the prophet Joel in his second chapter: “It will come about after this that I will pour out My Spirit on all mankind; and your sons and daughters will prophesy, your old men will dream dreams and your young men will see visions. Even on the male and female servants I will pour out My Spirit in those days” (Joel 2:28, 29, NASB 1995)
The world is accelerating its corrupt systems of what theologians call the “Babylonian spirit” or the “Luciferian spirit.” Cultures and nations around the world are moving farther and farther away from God’s parameters, boundaries and commandments. It is becoming confusing, foggy and dark; spiritually speaking. Christians must have no fear of this, since it is always darkest before the dawn. Glory, revival, harvest of souls—all of these are words the Church uses to describe a period in time where the presence of God is nearest to his people. “The Glory is coming,” has been proclaimed lately by important Christian leaders and prophets. When this happens, the light invades the dark. People are dreaming a lot right now because God is sending out information to whoever will receive it and take action as we prepare for this coming season of God’s invading light.
The spirit of prophecy is behind all this dreaming. It is a gift from the Holy Spirit sent to instruct the Christian Church. If you are dreaming and curious about what this important spiritual gift is all about, please read First Corinthians chapter fourteen. Still curious? Read You May All Prophesy by Steve Thompson (MorningStar Publications, 2007.) It’s an exciting time to be alive and dreaming!
