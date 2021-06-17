ASK PASTOR ADRIENNE: Dreams from God are increasing

Why do people seem to be dreaming more now? Because I believe we are living in days prophesied by the prophet Joel in his second chapter: “It will come about after this that I will pour out My Spirit on all mankind; and your sons and daughters will prophesy, your old men will dream dreams and your young men will see visions. Even on the male and female servants I will pour out My Spirit in those days” (Joel 2:28, 29, NASB 1995)

The world is accelerating its corrupt systems of what theologians call the “Babylonian spirit” or the “Luciferian spirit.” Cultures and nations around the world are moving farther and farther away from God’s parameters, boundaries and commandments. It is becoming confusing, foggy and dark; spiritually speaking. Christians must have no fear of this, since it is always darkest before the dawn. Glory, revival, harvest of souls—all of these are words the Church uses to describe a period in time where the presence of God is nearest to his people. “The Glory is coming,” has been proclaimed lately by important Christian leaders and prophets. When this happens, the light invades the dark. People are dreaming a lot right now because God is sending out information to whoever will receive it and take action as we prepare for this coming season of God’s invading light.

The spirit of prophecy is behind all this dreaming. It is a gift from the Holy Spirit sent to instruct the Christian Church. If you are dreaming and curious about what this important spiritual gift is all about, please read First Corinthians chapter fourteen. Still curious? Read You May All Prophesy by Steve Thompson (MorningStar Publications, 2007.) It’s an exciting time to be alive and dreaming!

